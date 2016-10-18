Perrie confirms Zayn ended engagement over TEXT

News

According to The Sun, the Little Mix singer has described the break-up as the "worst time" of her life in band's new book Our World.

RELATED: Brutal! Perrie slams Zayn's bedroom skills

RELATED: Zayn Malik to create a collection with this luxury fashion brand

Zayn and Perrie in happier times. Source: Splash

In a leaked passage that's been posted online to a Little Mix fan site, Perrie reveals how her former One Direction boyfriend ended their relationship abruptly.

“It was horrible, the worst time in my life. A four-year relationship, two year engagement ended by a simple text message. Just like that," she writes.

“Even though things in my career were going really well, it was incredibly difficult for me.”

Zayn has previously denied claims he ended the engagement so suddenly.

The former One Direction member now dates Gigi Hadid. Source: Getty

“If you could word it exactly this way, I’d be very appreciative. I have more respect for Perrie than to end anything over text message," he told Fade Magazine.

“I love her a lot, and I always will, and I would never end our relationship over four years like that. She knows that, I know that, and the public should know that as well. I don’t want to explain why or what I did, I just want the public to know I didn’t do that.”

The explosive new claims from Perrie after she joined her band on the UK's X Factor to perform their new single Shout Out To My Ex, which slams Zayn's bedroom skills and references his new relationship with Gigi Hadid.

“I hope she gettin’ better sex, Hope she ain’t fakin’ it like I did, babe,” Perrie sings on the track, referring to Gigi.

Perrie calls out Zayn in Little Mix's new track. Source: Getty

Perrie also sings that she was unsure of her feelings towards the former boy band member adding: “Guess I should say thank you, For the ‘hate yous’ and the tattoos, Oh baby I’m cool by the way, Ain’t sure I loved you anyway.”

She later confirmed the song was written about Zayn.

“The song speaks for itself," she recently told BBC Radio 1 when quizzed.

