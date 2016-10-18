Kanye's Fade video doesn't mean what you think it does

We're all familiar with Kanye's super sexy film clip for Fade starring Teyana Taylor.

The rapper debuted the video at this year's MTV VMA's and, well, it was pretty much the sauciest thing we've seen all year.

Teyana is slicked up and covered in baby oil while she dances around a gym in a crop-top and G-banger... as you do.

But Teyana wants the world to know the real meaning behind the song: celebrating motherhood. Yup.

She explained to Paper Magazine: "I honestly don't feel like Fade would have had the same effect had I just been 21, hot body, single. It was more than just dancing in a sports bra and a thong."

The 25-year-old mother-of-one says she wants to let women know they can balance having kids and a career.

"You can be superwoman," she said. "You can have it all, that balance in your relationship, your family and your career. It's the opposite of the cliché that says kids will slow you or your career down."

Teyana, who's married to NBA star Iman Shumpert, says Yeezy specifically chose her because she's a working mum, like his wife Kim Kardashian.

"He was like, 'It's so dope because y'all so young and y'all fresh, but then y'all got the baby and the [NBA] championship.' I think that gave him the idea of wanting to see us all in the video together," she says.

We're not sure anyone saw that coming...

