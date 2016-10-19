Teresa Palmer reveals her HUGE family plans

Teresa Palmer has big family plans...erm, make that HUGE family plans.

The already very-pregnant Aussie actress (she has six weeks left!), revealed on The Kyle and Jackie O Show this morning that she'd love to expand her brood.

In fact, the actress, who has a toddler son with her husband Mark Webber, admitted just how many children she wants to have. And we've gotta say - she's going to have to invest in a mini-van!

"Six [kids] is my number, it truly is," she admits.

“My husband is down, he’s like 'Why not? Let’s keeping having them.'”

Asked by Jackie O if she likes being pregnant, the actress reveals that she's had nothing but smooth sailing for both of her pregnancies. Lucky lady!

“I do,” she says. “I’ve only been pregnant with boys – I have a lot of friends who have had pregnancies with girls and they’ve said that’s a lot harder.

“Mine’s been really cruisey, touch wood, hopefully everything goes well with the birth. But yeah, it’s been really, really good. “

But the Point Break star did hint the weight gain can get a bit uncomfortable.

“I’ve definitely packed it on the second time around,” she laughs. “Which is really exciting.”

Teresa stars in Mel Gibson's upcoming war film, Hacksaw Ridge, hitting cinemas on November 4, 2016.

