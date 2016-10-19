News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Deirde Fidge Bachelor in Paradise recap episode 5
Jarrod learns his place in paradise

Teresa Palmer reveals her HUGE family plans

Yasmin Vought
Yahoo7 Be /

Teresa Palmer has big family plans...erm, make that HUGE family plans.

Family Discovers Gender of Fifth Child With Egg Roulette
1:33

Family Discovers Gender of Fifth Child With Egg Roulette
Sam Newman makes vile comments about female journalist
0:23

Sam Newman makes vile comments about female journalist
Dog Rescued From Streets Travels Almost 1,000 Miles to Become Therapy Animal
4:36

Dog Rescued From Streets Travels Almost 1,000 Miles to Become Therapy Animal
Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989)
1:28

Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989)
Olympic Skater Adam Rippon Reveals Who REPLACED Harry Styles as His Celebrity Crush
1:59

Olympic Skater Adam Rippon Reveals Who REPLACED Harry Styles as His Celebrity Crush
Heavy snowfall causes travel chaos in Lincoln
2:30

Heavy snowfall causes travel chaos in Lincoln
Monster blizzard doesn’t deter driver from making delivery
1:07

Monster blizzard doesn’t deter driver from making delivery
Drone footage of snow in Greater Manchester
1:22

Drone footage of snow in Greater Manchester
Kylie Jenner Gives Another Glimpse of Baby Stormi, Kendall Criticized Over Her FEET DR
6:24

Kylie Jenner Gives Another Glimpse of Baby Stormi, Kendall Criticized Over Her FEET DR
Dad builds spinning ride in wading pool for his kids
4:40

Dad builds spinning ride in wading pool for his kids
Jaden Smith Tries Unsuccessfully to Teach His Dad Will About Instagram
2:11

Jaden Smith Tries Unsuccessfully to Teach His Dad Will About Instagram
Kyle Sandilands says he's been 'unable to conceive'
0:21

Kyle Sandilands says he's been 'unable to conceive'
 

The already very-pregnant Aussie actress (she has six weeks left!), revealed on The Kyle and Jackie O Show this morning that she'd love to expand her brood.

In fact, the actress, who has a toddler son with her husband Mark Webber, admitted just how many children she wants to have. And we've gotta say - she's going to have to invest in a mini-van!

"Six [kids] is my number, it truly is," she admits.

Teresa recently shared this snap of her son Bodhi, now 2, as a newborn. Source: @teresapalmer/Instagram

RELATED: Teresa Palmer reveals close bond with husband's ex
RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Mel Gibson talks Hacksaw Ridge

“My husband is down, he’s like 'Why not? Let’s keeping having them.'”

Asked by Jackie O if she likes being pregnant, the actress reveals that she's had nothing but smooth sailing for both of her pregnancies. Lucky lady!

Teresa and her two-year-old son Bodhi Rain Webber. Source: @teresapalmer/Instagram

“I do,” she says. “I’ve only been pregnant with boys – I have a lot of friends who have had pregnancies with girls and they’ve said that’s a lot harder.

“Mine’s been really cruisey, touch wood, hopefully everything goes well with the birth. But yeah, it’s been really, really good. “

Source: @teresapalmer/Instagram

But the Point Break star did hint the weight gain can get a bit uncomfortable.

“I’ve definitely packed it on the second time around,” she laughs. “Which is really exciting.”

RELATED: Teresa Palmer is having some seriously weird pregnancy cravings
RELATED: Pregnant Teresa Palmer rejected from 3 shops for needing to pee

Teresa stars in Mel Gibson's upcoming war film, Hacksaw Ridge, hitting cinemas on November 4, 2016.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top