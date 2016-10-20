Shia LaBeouf hits back at claims his wedding wasn't legit

Shia LaBeouf lives in his own world — one filled with performance art and Missy Elliott tattoos.

Shia LaBeouf insists he’s married

So we’re not shocked that he’s now insisting that he’s married even though there is no official record of it.

After the Clark County Marriage License Bureau in Nevada said his Las Vegas wedding with British actress Mia Goth was merely a commitment ceremony because no marriage license was ever filed, he appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and claimed that he really is a married man.

“I did [ get married],” he told Ellen. “Yes.”

When Ellen brought up that it could have been another performance art piece — like #IAMSORRY, #TakeMeAnywhere, and #AllMyMovies — he insisted that he is not “messing around” with people.

“The plan was for it to be a private deal,” the Transformers star said of the ceremony, which was performed by an Elvis impersonator at Viva Vegas Wedding Chapel and live-streamed on the venue’s website.

“Part of the package, the King Tut package, you get a live stream for free. I said, ‘You know, we don’t really need that as a matter of fact. We’ll just take our private tape [of the ceremony], we got our mums there,’ and they said, ‘No problem.’”

However, he claims it didn’t play out like that. He said they live-streamed it anyway and it was picked up by TMZ.

“We get back home and it’s like: Whoa! I call them up and they said somebody pressed the wrong button,” he recalled. “I said I understood. I checked with my girl and she said, ‘Hey what are you gonna do?’ And, ya know, it’s love. We’re proud of it. It was love.“

Shia said the mixup wasn’t all bad. While their mums were there, their fathers weren’t, so they got to watch it online.

“[Our] dads couldn’t be there, so it was kind of nice to have them there watching in a way,” he said.

Despite Shia’s insistence that they are legally wed, Clark County officials took to social media last week to say, “Our Marriage License Bureau records show no marriage license for Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth. A commitment ceremony was performed, though it was suggested in a live stream of the event that it was a wedding.”

We’re inclined to believe the public records until Shia produces official legal documents. Until then, mazel tov to the probably-not-married LaBeoufs.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Celebrity.

