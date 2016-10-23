Justin Bieber slams fans... AGAIN!

Justin Bieber has blasted his fans yet again.

Just days after telling concertgoers in Birmingham, West Midlands, that their excited screaming was "obnoxious", Justin told fans in Manchester on Thursday to stay "as quiet as possible" while he was singing.

According to BBC's Newsbeat, he said: "Try and stay as quiet as possible. You can scream as much as you want afterwards, but while I'm singing try and stay quiet."

And Justin, 22, was also annoyed that fans would not listen when he started talking between songs.

He reportedly said: "I just thought I could have a moment to say something. If not, I'll just get to singing. I don't mind cutting the bulls**t because I don't need to talk. I'm just trying to engage, but if you guys don't want to do that then we can just play the music."

This comes just days after Justin blasted fans for screaming at his show in Birmingham.

He was recorded telling fans: "Just try to show me you love me, in a different way. I get it. The screaming is just so obnoxious. I get it, it's been in our blood and it's been grand, you go to a concert and scream and stuff. But if we could just ... scream after the song, enjoy the songs ... the screaming is awesome, it's fine, and then we take a chill pill for a second and we just listen to me speak. Because ... I don't feel like I'm being heard sometimes and it's getting a little pressuring. So if when I'm speaking you guys could not scream at the top of your lungs. Is that cool with you guys?"

During the recording one woman can be heard shouting "no", but Justin continued, admitting he finds it "tough" on tour sometimes being away from his pals.

He explained: "Like I was saying, I've been on tour for a while now. I'm away from my friends so it can be tough sometimes. I have all you beautiful people to keep me company."

- Bang Showbiz

