News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
MKR contestant Suong gets hospitalised
MKR contestant Suong gets hospitalised

'It took a huge toll': Karl Stefanovic’s wife Cassandra Thorburn hits back

Liz Tse
Yahoo7 Be /

Cassandra Thorburn has spoken out for the first time since it's been reported that she split from husband Karl Stefanovic in September.

Taraji P. Henson SHADING Ryan Seacrest Right To His Face Is Legendary | 2018 Oscars
1:34

Taraji P. Henson SHADING Ryan Seacrest Right To His Face Is Legendary | 2018 Oscars
Firth of Tay partially freezes during monster storm
0:34

Firth of Tay partially freezes during monster storm
Olympic Skater Adam Rippon Reveals Who REPLACED Harry Styles as His Celebrity Crush
1:59

Olympic Skater Adam Rippon Reveals Who REPLACED Harry Styles as His Celebrity Crush
Heavy snowfall causes travel chaos in Lincoln
2:30

Heavy snowfall causes travel chaos in Lincoln
Flooded river smashes though 30-year-old bridge in Thailand
2:02

Flooded river smashes though 30-year-old bridge in Thailand
Justin Timberlake set to headline Super Bowl halftime show
0:34

Justin Timberlake set to headline Super Bowl halftime show
Carolina Herrera Fashion Show
0:47

Carolina Herrera Fashion Show
11 Celebs Who DISSED Their Own TV Shows
6:23

11 Celebs Who DISSED Their Own TV Shows
0726_0500_nat_PaulObrien
5:26

From Home and Away to Hollywood
Kim Kardashian SPILLS Pregnancy Secret - Nicki Minaj's Threesome With Herself (D
10:57

Kim Kardashian SPILLS Pregnancy Secret - Nicki Minaj's Threesome With Herself (D
Amazing Miami 'Baywatch' World Premiere: David Hasselhoff
1:35

Amazing Miami 'Baywatch' World Premiere: David Hasselhoff
Bella Hadid Secretly ADDED to 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Lineup!?
1:48

Bella Hadid Secretly ADDED to 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Lineup!?
 

In a lengthy Facebook post, the 44-year-old referenced the ratings success of her husband's TV gig, the Today Show, and hinted that its success has cost her greatly.

"Apparently Today Show finally won a year. This took a huge toll on my family and I, and I’m congratulating myself today for all the effort that went into making that [ratings] happen," she wrote.

"The suggestions, the story ideas, the constant counselling of questions for years.

Karl and Cassandra. Source: Getty Images.

She continued: "I’m giving myself a pat on the back tonight, as I know many people will also know how much effort I put into it.

"Found a lovely tipple to cheers myself. Thanks for the red Sharon Finnigan SF Celebrity Management," referencing Karl's manager.

Karl himself has previously spoken about how Cassandra sacrificed her own career so she could raise their three children Jackson, 16, Ava, 11 and River, 10.

Karl on the Today Show.

In 2015, he said: "She gave up a promising career... and I'm forever thankful and tremendously appreciative of that."

RELATED: Report: Has Karl Stefanovic been hiding a big secret?
RELATED: Report: Karl Stefanovic's 'midlife crisis' and partying to blame for marriage split

The pair were married for 21 years. Source: Getty Images.

According to New Idea, Karl and wife Cassandra's relationship hit breaking point at the Logie Awards earlier this year when Karl allegedly sloped off to enjoy a boozy night with his buddies.

He is now believed to be staying at James Packer's apartment in Bondi.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top