'It took a huge toll': Karl Stefanovic’s wife Cassandra Thorburn hits back

Cassandra Thorburn has spoken out for the first time since it's been reported that she split from husband Karl Stefanovic in September.

In a lengthy Facebook post, the 44-year-old referenced the ratings success of her husband's TV gig, the Today Show, and hinted that its success has cost her greatly.

"Apparently Today Show finally won a year. This took a huge toll on my family and I, and I’m congratulating myself today for all the effort that went into making that [ratings] happen," she wrote.

"The suggestions, the story ideas, the constant counselling of questions for years.

She continued: "I’m giving myself a pat on the back tonight, as I know many people will also know how much effort I put into it.

"Found a lovely tipple to cheers myself. Thanks for the red Sharon Finnigan SF Celebrity Management," referencing Karl's manager.

Karl himself has previously spoken about how Cassandra sacrificed her own career so she could raise their three children Jackson, 16, Ava, 11 and River, 10.

In 2015, he said: "She gave up a promising career... and I'm forever thankful and tremendously appreciative of that."

According to New Idea, Karl and wife Cassandra's relationship hit breaking point at the Logie Awards earlier this year when Karl allegedly sloped off to enjoy a boozy night with his buddies.

He is now believed to be staying at James Packer's apartment in Bondi.

