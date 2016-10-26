Gilmore Girls revival has a new trailer and all our faves are back

It’s been nearly a decade since Glmore Girls wrapped it’s seven-season run and a lot has changed.

But our hankering to find out what’s going on in the ever dramatic lives of our fave mummy-daughter duo Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Beldel) remains the same.

Thanks to Netflix's love to revive classic TV shows, we can drag the journey on for a bit longer with four brand spanking new episodes of the show set to air next month.

In the latest trailer for the series, which will feature the four episodes set in different seasons of the year, we see the relatable pair coming across even more roadblocks in their lives.

Yep, they STILL have more life lessons to learn.

What’s more, Melissa McCarthy has rejoined the cast to reprise her role as the Dragonfly Inn’s adorable chef Sookie!

Yep, even though her career has quadrupled in scale since leaving the drama series, she’s still got a soft spot for the lovable character.

The bad news is that we still have a whole month until every episode of the four-part series drops on Netflix on November 25.

Until then, it’s marathon time...

