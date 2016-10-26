News

Do you recognise who this radio and TV host is?
Do you recognise this Aussie radio host?

Gilmore Girls revival has a new trailer and all our faves are back

Yasmin Vought
Yahoo7 Be

It’s been nearly a decade since Glmore Girls wrapped it’s seven-season run and a lot has changed.

But our hankering to find out what’s going on in the ever dramatic lives of our fave mummy-daughter duo Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Beldel) remains the same.

Thanks to Netflix's love to revive classic TV shows, we can drag the journey on for a bit longer with four brand spanking new episodes of the show set to air next month.

Lauren and Alexis reprise their roles in the Netflix series.

RELATED: 5 chefs reveal their ultimate Netflix and chill meals
RELATED: Gilmore Girls revival trailer drops

In the latest trailer for the series, which will feature the four episodes set in different seasons of the year, we see the relatable pair coming across even more roadblocks in their lives.

Kelly Bishop reprises her role as Emily Gilmore, the matriarch of the family. Source: Gilmore Girls/Netflix

Yep, they STILL have more life lessons to learn.

What’s more, Melissa McCarthy has rejoined the cast to reprise her role as the Dragonfly Inn’s adorable chef Sookie!

Sookie's back! Source: Gilmore Girls/Netflix

Yep, even though her career has quadrupled in scale since leaving the drama series, she’s still got a soft spot for the lovable character.

Cheers to that! Source: GIlmore Girls/Netflix

The bad news is that we still have a whole month until every episode of the four-part series drops on Netflix on November 25.

Until then, it’s marathon time...

