Kim Kardashian returns to Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Stephanie Soteriou
Yahoo7 Be /

Kim Kardashian has understandably chosen to keep an incredibly low profile after she was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room earlier this month, but the star thankfully seems to be recovering now.

After taking a few weeks off, onlookers spotted Kim being followed by cameramen as she sneaked into husband Kanye West’s Inglewood concert last night, prompting speculation that she has returned to filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian is camera ready! Source: Getty Images.

Kim was still keen to avoid crowds as she made her way into the venue through the back door, but the presence of the cameras does imply that she won’t be keeping a low profile for too much longer.

The move comes after a source told People magazine that Kim has been feeling a lot more “positive” about life after she was left “emotionally traumatised” by the attack.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian blames herself for Paris robbery!
RELATED:Jonathan Cheban: ‘Kim’s not doing good’ after robbery

Kim with North days after the incident. Source: Getty Images.

The source explained: “She is still figuring out her life. She still has no plans for any work appearances, but her outlook on life seems more positive.

“She has calmed down a lot since the robbery.”

Kim has been surrounded by her close friends and family since the attack, with sisters, Khloe and Kourtney, and mum, Kris, all admitting that she wasn’t doing too “great” after the ordeal.

We definitely couldn’t be more excited to have the old Kim back.

