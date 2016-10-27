Did Katy Perry just shade Taylor Swift at Kanye's concert?

Was this a not-so-subtle dig?

Katy Perry appears to have taken a swipe at her Bad Blood frenemy Taylor Swift while celebrating her 32nd birthday at a Kanye West concert in LA.

When the rapper belted out his infamous song Famous - you know the one which takes a dig at Tay Tay - the Dark Horse singer captured it on her smartphone and posted it to her Instagram Stories.

And if that did't stick the knife in enough, while Kanye sang “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that bitch famous, Katy then filmed herself making snarly faces when she heard Taylor’s name in the background!

You don’t have to be a genius to work out that there’s obviously still some salty vibes between the two ladies!

Maybe the birthday gal was just in a cheeky mood but still, we can't help but wonder what caused the sudden outburst of shade.

In the past, Katy has taken a dignified silence on their rumoured feud, with her only ever cryptically tweeting about 'someone' being "Regina George in sheep's clothing" when Tay's Bad Blood video - which is supposedly a dig at her - first dropped.

Taylor hasn’t responded to Katy's video yet, but maybe she’s quietly getting her girl squad together for some serious retaliation!

Watch this space.

