News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
John Cena and Nikki Bella have called it quits
John Cena and Nikki Bella have called it quits

Did Katy Perry just shade Taylor Swift at Kanye's concert?

Leah Cohen
Yahoo7 Be /

Was this a not-so-subtle dig?

Katy Perry Stars In Calvin Harris' "Feels" Music Video With Pharrell & Big Sean
1:21

Katy Perry Stars In Calvin Harris' "Feels" Music Video With Pharrell & Big Sean
Taylor Swift Teases New Song? - Katy Perry Swish Swish Video! (DHR)
9:48

Taylor Swift Teases New Song? - Katy Perry Swish Swish Video! (DHR)
6 Performances We Can't WAIT For At The 2017 Grammys
2:36

6 Performances We Can't WAIT For At The 2017 Grammys
The Hottest Country Celebs At 2016 ACM Awards
0:31

The Hottest Country Celebs At 2016 ACM Awards
Grammys Trend Report: Metallics
1:14

Grammys Trend Report: Metallics
Katy Perry Says Niall Horan Keeps Trying to Hook Up with Her!
1:55

Katy Perry Says Niall Horan Keeps Trying to Hook Up with Her!
Katy Perry Speaks Out About Naked Orlando Bloom Paddleboarding Pics
2:41

Katy Perry Speaks Out About Naked Orlando Bloom Paddleboarding Pics
0828_VMAs_handmaidstale
0:50

Katy Perry's 'Handmaids Tale' joke is a complete flop
John Mayer Confess He STILL Loves Katy Perry In New Song 'Still Feel Like Your M
2:58

John Mayer Confess He STILL Loves Katy Perry In New Song 'Still Feel Like Your M
Katy Perry Hosting 2017 MTV VMAs; Is Her Career Over? -JS
4:19

Katy Perry Hosting 2017 MTV VMAs; Is Her Career Over? -JS
Katy Perry Says She Wants Taylor Swift To APOLOGIZE!
1:34

Katy Perry Says She Wants Taylor Swift To APOLOGIZE!
Katy Perry Ends Feud with Taylor Swift, But Not Without One LAST Jab
1:56

Katy Perry Ends Feud with Taylor Swift, But Not Without One LAST Jab
 

Katy Perry appears to have taken a swipe at her Bad Blood frenemy Taylor Swift while celebrating her 32nd birthday at a Kanye West concert in LA.

When the rapper belted out his infamous song Famous - you know the one which takes a dig at Tay Tay - the Dark Horse singer captured it on her smartphone and posted it to her Instagram Stories.

And if that did't stick the knife in enough, while Kanye sang “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that bitch famous, Katy then filmed herself making snarly faces when she heard Taylor’s name in the background!



You don’t have to be a genius to work out that there’s obviously still some salty vibes between the two ladies!

Maybe the birthday gal was just in a cheeky mood but still, we can't help but wonder what caused the sudden outburst of shade.

In the past, Katy has taken a dignified silence on their rumoured feud, with her only ever cryptically tweeting about 'someone' being "Regina George in sheep's clothing" when Tay's Bad Blood video - which is supposedly a dig at her - first dropped.

Katy celebrated her 32nd birthday on October 25. Photo: Getty Images

The Taylor and Katy feud continues. Photo: Getty Images

RELATED: Katy Perry vows to vote NAKED
RELATED: Awks! Taylor Swift, Katy Perry AND John Mayer party together

Taylor hasn’t responded to Katy's video yet, but maybe she’s quietly getting her girl squad together for some serious retaliation!

Watch this space.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top