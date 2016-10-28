Justin Timberlake addresses his illegal selfie controversy

Lesson learned.

Justin Timberlake opens up about being under investigation for taking an illegal selfie

Justin Timberlake has found out the hard way that it is illegal to take selfies at voting booths.

The Cry Me A River singer was reportedly under investigation by authorities after posting a photo of himself at a voting station, but thankfully, he won't be facing any jail time for his mishap.

While appearing on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night, Justin, 35, addressed his headline-making blunder.

"I recently voted - super quiet, under the radar," he joked, "No-one even knew... Don’t take a picture of yourself! I had no idea."

JT had flown from California to Tennessee to place his secret ballot, and on Monday he posted a picture of himself at the voting booth on Instagram, noting that if he could make that effort, then there are "no excuses, my good people!"

But unbeknown to him, a Tennessee law that took effect earlier this year bars voters from taking photographs or shooting video while inside a polling location.

“No-one in our office is currently investigating this matter further nor will we be using our limited resources to do so,” Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich said, according to The Independent.

And while officials say they were Loving It and thrilled Justin Can’t Stop The Feeling, they reminded voters to use their phones inside polling locations ONLY to help them vote.

