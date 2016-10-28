EXCLUSIVE: Matty 'I'm too heartbroken to be the next Bachelor'

Matty J is done with reality TV, for now.

Since having his heart ripped out of his chest on national TV, there's been huge demand by fans to make The Bachelorette's Matty Johnson Australia's next Bachelor.

But the 29-year-old tells Be that he's not exactly in the right state of mind for that kind of commitment. At least not yet anyway...

“It’s such a huge amount of responsibility,” he tells Be. “And I think people like the show so much that it does make me nervous if it was all on my shoulders.

“But I think that it does feel like I’ve finished a marathon and right now I’m pretty exhausted about the whole thing…

“So, the thought of doing it all again is pretty daunting and my initial reaction to that is definitely, no way.

“But maybe in a few months time I might feel a bit differently.”

So if he did potentially decide to go on the show, Matty J says he'd like the women of Australia to know that he’s looking for someone whose values and attitudes match his.

“It would be really amazing to meet someone on the same wavelength as me,” he says. “Someone who has the same values, attitudes and beliefs.

He continues: “Someone who is ambitious, easy-going, with a great sense of humour and loves the outdoors would be the dream if I had to be really picky.”

The Sydney-based bachelor had his heart ripped out of his chest during last night’s heartbreaking season finale, so we also made sure we checked in to make sure he’s doing okay.

“It was a sad night,” he tells Be.

So in an effort to cheer him up, we compared his vulnerable moment of heartbreak to that time Lisa Simpson told Ralph Wiggum she didn’t like him on The Simpsons…

And he responded through giggles: “Someone sent me a meme earlier today which had one side of Ralph with the moment his heart breaks and the other side was me with my hands on my knees.”

But then it hit home for the bachelor, revealing that it was in fact the very moment his heart shattered.

“It was literally that moment that my heart broke in two,” he says, adding that the whole moment was a bit hazy at the time.

“After she said she’d fallen in love with someone else it was such a blur,” he says.

“I didn’t think she was going to say much more but then watching it back I was like, ‘Oh, she actually said some really beautiful things.’

“I’d forgotten how upset she was in that moment.”

“My initial reaction was to turn around and get the hell out of there,” he explains. “For a minute I thought, ‘F**k this!'”

“I feel sorry for Georgia because it must have been so hard for her to do that,” he says. “But also to kind of enjoy the moment with Lee as well just shortly afterwards.”

“I watched right up until I got given the flick,” he says. “Then when Lee came out I kinda watched a little bit of that but I couldn’t watch the ending.”

“I had a really quiet night with my sister and her husband,” he says, before adding that his friends wanted to have a big bash to “celebrate” his win.

Unfortunately for Matty, he couldn’t tell them that he lost, so he had to awkwardly brush them off.

“I had to say, ‘No, it’s a very private moment.’ So then people started questioning [if I’d won].”

But there is one plus side to the devastating result, with Matty J saying he now knows exactly what he wants in a relationship.

“For me it really solidified exactly what I’m looking for in a women,” he explains. “It was amazing to fall in love again.

“Prior to the show it was something that I’d only experienced once before, so more than anything it made me realise what I’m looking for.”

“I haven’t cried like that in such a while,” he reveals. “So to experience those emotions for the rollercoaster that it was, was hard but it was also nice at the same time.”

As for that first brutal run-in with Georgia and Lee some time down the track, Matty J says he just hopes it's not "too awkward", adding that he wants to be respectful of her boyfriend, Lee.

"I'm fortunate that they both live in Melbourne," he adds. "If they lived in Sydney it might be a bit harder - I'd probably have to move."

