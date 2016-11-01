Zayn admits eating disorder almost cost him his health

He's been open about his battle with anxiety.

Zayn Malik reveals he had an eating disorder in 1D

And now Zayn Malik has revealed that's not the only challenge he's had to contend with, admitting he battled an eating disorder while with One Direction.

"When I look back at images of myself from around November 2014, before the final tour, I can see how ill I was," he writes in his autobiography titled Zayn, according to The Sun.

"Something I’ve never talked about in public before, but which I have come to terms with since leaving the band, is that I was suffering from an eating disorder.

"It wasn’t as though I had any concerns about my weight or anything like that, I’d just go for days — sometimes two or three days straight — without eating anything at all. It got quite serious, although at the time I didn’t recognise it for what it was.

"I think it was about control. I didn’t feel like I had control over anything else in my life, but food was something I could control, so I did.

"I had lost so much weight I had become ill. The workload and the pace of life on the road put together with the pressures and strains of everything going on within the band had badly affected my eating habits."

Zayn ended up leaving the band in March 2015 and split with his fiance Perrie Edwards shortly after.

He has since embarked on a solo career and is currently dating model Gigi Hadid.

The former 1D member admits he also suffers from crippling anxiety, and has had to cancel multiple gigs because of it.

"Unfortunately my anxiety that has haunted me throughout the last few months around live performances has gotten the better of me... with the magnitude of the event I have suffered the worst anxiety of my career," he said.

"I cannot apologise enough but I want to be honest with everyone who has patiently waited to see me, I promise I will do my best to make this up to everybody I've let down today. I know those who suffer anxiety will understand and I hope those who don't can empathise with my situation."

Zayn was in one Direction for five years after the band formed on The X Factor.

The four remaining members, including Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson are on a break from the band.

