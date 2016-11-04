Carrie can't grasp the latest 'map of Tassie' fashion trend

Carrie Bickmore is pretty up there when it comes to being on top of fashion trends but there’s one new trend that has her (and us) stumped.

Carrie Bickmore can't grasp the latest 'map of Tassie' fashion trend

On Thursday night’s episode of The Project, the TV presenter admitted she’s struggling to keep up with the latest bizarre trend she called the “side map of Tassie.”

The mother-of-two told her co-hosts she had read an article that declared the cleavage and side boob trend was officially over, but not without being replaced by another bewildering flesh-flashing trend.

“I read an article (saying) it is no longer about the side boob but the side map of Tassie - that is a thing,” she said as she pointed both hands south.

For those who don't know where we're heading with this, she's referring to the gobsmacking red carpet trend, which involves displaying the outer edges of your lady bits.... It's fashun. Duh!

The perplexed Logie winner admitted she finds “a G-string uncomfortable enough” let alone “bikinis under dresses… that is what is sexy now,” she said.

“I just can't get my head around it.” Don’t worry Carrie, we can’t quite fathom it either!

Carrie’s comments come after Vogue UK said “Those magnificent mounds pushed together to display sexual empowerment, to seduce, to inspire lust or even just to show off – is over, or at least, taking a well-earned break.”

The article went on to say: “Rejecting the stereotypes of gender has been brought sharply into focus, with the days of women as eye-candy, their sexuality positively smouldering rather than subtly played out, officially over.”

But that’s not the case at all, as the “side vag,” as Twitter has dubbed it, is flooding red carpets, beaches and your Instagram feed quicker than the side boob trend is washing out.

Kim Kardasihan has long been the queen of high-rise bikinis and leotards, but the trend really started taking shape when Brazillian model Dayane Mello and Italian beauty Giulia Salemi stepped out on the red carpet of the 73rd Venice Film Festival in September sporting the highest cut pink and orange slit dresses the world had ever seen.

They confidently paraded the carpet with the majority of their woman bits flashing the crowd and it was cringe-worthy to say the least.

“It’s a sad day” co-host Peter Helliar said, speaking about the new high-crotch trend.

“I can't see the same taking off for a man,” the comedian joked.

Boy, we really hope that doesn’t happen but we’re super keen to see the “side map of Tassie” trend fall off the fashion map ASAP!

