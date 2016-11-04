Where's Andrew? Cate yet to be seen with husband after THAT video

It's been more than two weeks since New Idea published video footage of Cate Blanchett's husband Andrew Upton enjoying a cosy night out with Love Child actress Harriet Dyer.

And despite Andrew insisting at the time that nothing inappropriate was going on, he is still yet to be spotted out with his wife-of-19-years, who flew to New York with the kids shortly before the story broke.

She hasn't been photographed with Andrew since August, and he was nowhere in sight when Cate took their sons to a basketball game in the Big Apple on Wednesday.

However, the 47-year-old actress didn't appear to be too down in the dumps at the New York Knicks v Houston Rockets game at Madison Square Gardens, laughing courtside with sons Dashiell, 14, and Roman, 12.

At one point Cate’s youngest son Roman looked super-stoked as the team scored. Just look at that adorable reaction.

Later, Cate and Roman shared an affectionate moment, with the actress planting heaps of kisses all over her son. Awww.

The Oscar-winning actress, who is also mum to Ignatius, eight, and adopted baby daughter Edith, was snapped looking just as content on the set of the Oceans 8 earlier this week, posing on a bench alongside co-star Sandra Bullock.

Meanwhile, since the video surfaced of Andrew and Harriet cuddling on a night out in Sydney, the Love Child actress has reportedly been overheard denying that their display was about anything more than friendship.

According to New Idea, the 27-year-old discussed the incident at the No Activity premiere last week, telling pals that they were simply having "drinks after the show," and that she'd reached out to Cate to assure her that everything was above board.

"I sent through an email to Cate and said: 'This is all s***,'" the mag says Harriet said.

"She wrote back: 'We're cool babe.' Pat's fine, Andrew's fine, I'm fine - Cate was the missing piece of the puzzle."

Her admission that "Pat's fine" also seems to confirm her relationship with No Activity co-star Patrick Brammall, who was absent from the premiere despite starring in the series and being the show's co-creator.

Andrew, who was once the artistic director of the Sydney Theatre Company, also spoke about his relationship with Harriet at the time of the incident, insisting Cate wouldn't be upset 'at all' about his night out with Harriet.

"We've been good friends for years. She's a good friend," the 50-year-old can be seen telling the maker of the video.

