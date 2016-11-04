Ryan Reynolds is in trouble with Blake after revealing sex of second child

Ryan Reynolds is in the dog house after accidentally revealing to the world his wife Blake Lively gave birth to a baby girl!

The golden couple are known for keeping their private life under wraps and had been very secretive about their second child who was born in September.

However, Ryan couldn’t contain his excitement and during an interview on Conan, the Deadpool actor let the gender of his second baby slip.

"Two under two is tough," he told the late-night talk show host before adding: "Yeah, a lot of estrogen. It’s like an American Girl doll took a sh*t on my life."

Recently on Twitter, Ryan also accidentally let the news slip, mentioning his “daughter's crib” and giving it away his second baby was a girl.

The mobile above my daughter's crib is just a whole bunch of NuvaRings. So she remembers how lucky she is. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 20, 2016

So there you have it, Ryan has officially confirmed the news twice that they've got a baby girl for two-year-old daughter James to play with!

While we’re jumping for joy after hearing this news, the mother-of-two was less than impressed when she found out her hubby had let the cat out of the bag!

To make it up to the blonde beauty, Ryan came home with a bag of her favourite chocolate cookies, warmed them up and served them with a cold glass of milk.

The 29-year-old actress posted a photo of his “sorry” goody bag to her Instagram account and said he had earned himself "Literal brownie points.”

“The ways I know that@vancityreynolds got himself into huge trouble on @teamcoco tonight: Not only did he come home with my true love,@levain_bakery cookies, but he personally toasted them for me and brought me a cup of milk WITH ICE. Literal brownie points. #IfYoureABirdImABird,” she captioned the cosy image.

Smooth Ryan!

Now we’ll just have to wait until Ryan slips up again and accidentally spills on their baby daughter’s name.

