Just married! Jesinta and Buddy wed in surprise ceremony

It's been two years since Lance 'Buddy' Franklin and Jesinta Campbell first got engaged.

Just married! Jesinta Campbell and Buddy Franklin tie the knot in surprise ceremony

But after postponing their wedding once, the Aussie model and her AFL star beau have finally said 'I do' in a surprise ceremony.

The couple picked Queenstown as the backdrop for their big day, with David Jones ambassador Jesinta, 25, dazzling in a tulle dress by Vera Wang, while Buddy opted for a dashing Hugo Boss suit.

Within minutes of revealing the news on Instagram in the early hours of Saturday, Jesinta had already updated her name to Jesinta Franklin.

"Mr & Mrs Franklin," she captioned one gorgeous snap, and posting his own version of the picture, Sydney Swans player Buddy, 29, wrote simply, "My Love."

It's certainly a happy ending for the pair, who've had a rough ride over the last 12 months after Buddy suffered a breakdown.

They were originally poised to tie the knot in January 2016, but pushed the date back to focus on the sports star's recovery.

“This year was really focusing on his health and happiness,” the golden girl recently told Who magazine of her husband, who suffers from depression.

“As hard as it was to go public with [his struggles], if we can take some of the pain and hurt from everyone else then that’s one small thing we’ve done. We’ve come a long way in 12 months and I’m really proud of him. He’s kicked arse this year."

And while she's been open about the kind of wedding she wanted - telling The Daily Telegraph, "It's going to be incredibly intimate and about celebrating our love, our happiness and our families," - just last week she tried to throw everyone off the scent, telling Who they weren't even going to think about planning a wedding until 2017.

"This year with Bud it's been one day at a time, so we will kind of see what happens next year," she said. "But for now, we're just enjoying life."

