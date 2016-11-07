Karl Stefanovic is reportedly making the most of his new single status as he "cuts loose" in New York City while covering the upcoming US presidential election for Channel Nine.

Karl 'cuts loose' in New York on first work trip since marriage split

According to New Idea, the 42-year-old is joined by "his entourage" for the boys' trip to the Big Apple, including Channel Nine cameraman Sam Reynolds, sound engineer Michael Barrett and London correspondent Tom Steinfort.

Karl has already shared a series of pictures of him enjoying his time in New York over the weekend, including a selfie in a Bronx deli and a snap in Times Square with Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton impersonators.

"This is the first time he has been overseas as a bachelor in years, and he has made it clear he means to make the most of his new single status," a well-placed insider told the publication.

There's no denying Karl loves a good time, regularly sharing fun snaps while out on the road with co-workers, including future sister-in-law Sylvia Jeffreys.

However while Karl parties overseas, the magazine reports estranged wife Cassandra Thorburn is left to look after the couple's three children in Sydney.

Karl and Cassandra were married for 21 years before recently deciding to end their union.

While Karl is yet to comment on the split, Cassandra recently penned an open letter on Popsugar describing the break-up as "one of the hardest times of mine and my children's lives."

In the essay, titled Dear Working Mums, the 44-year-old, who is mum to Jackson, 16, Ava, 11 and River, 10, also slammed women for being unsupportive of her during her difficult time.

"It's such a shame that the biggest critics of women seem to be other women," she wrote. "Such a damn shame."

The mum-of-three writes that she garnered criticism from some publications who "suggested" she was boozed up when she posted a Facebook message earlier this week of a celebratory glass of red wine.

"If you did read the article I referenced earlier, I can guarantee you I did not write the Facebook post after drinking a bottle of red, as was suggested," she wrote. "That was my first glass in the photo.

"I'd just poured it, to celebrate something that played a huge role in my life for so long. There was no malice intended and I certainly didn't expect to be picked to pieces for it."

She added: "The media showed no interest in this stay-at-home mum for 11 years, so kicking me now when I'm going through one of the hardest times of mine and my children's lives seems very cruel indeed."

The Facebook post praised the successful ratings of her husband's TV gig, the Today Show, and hinted that its success has cost her greatly.

"Apparently Today Show finally won a year. This took a huge toll on my family and I, and I’m congratulating myself today for all the effort that went into making that [ratings] happen," she captioned on the Facebook post.

"The suggestions, the story ideas, the constant counselling of questions for years.

She continued: "I’m giving myself a pat on the back tonight, as I know many people will also know how much effort I put into it.

RELATED: Shaping up, shipping out: Karl trains hard as Cass hits out

RELATED: Karl’s wife Cassandra pens open letter amid split reports

"Found a lovely tipple to cheers myself. Thanks for the red Sharon Finnigan SF Celebrity Management," she added, referencing Karl's manager.

Karl himself has previously spoken about how Cassandra sacrificed her own career so she could raise their three children.

In 2015, he said: "She gave up a promising career... and I'm forever thankful and tremendously appreciative of that."

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram