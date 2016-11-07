In pics: Inside Miranda Kerr's lavish engagement party

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel are believed to have hosted a lavish engagement party to celebrate their upcoming marriage with family and friends over the weekend.

The first pictures of the stylish event, which was held at Hotel Bel Air in Los Angeles, have already hit social media with friends of the couple sharing polaroids from the party.

Stylist and designer Chloé Bartoli took to Instagram to upload a picture with the former Victoria Secrets model, embracing Miranda, who looked every bit the blushing bride-to-be in a white strapless gown.

Meanwhile Chloé's sister Marie-Lou also shared a collage of pictures from the couple's party, cuddling up to Miranda and seemingly enjoying the love-fest with a group of friends.

Miranda and her Snapchat CEO fiancé announced their engagement in June this year after they began dating in 2015.

Fittingly, Miranda took to Instagram to announce that Evan had popped the question, showing off her massive engagement ring and writing "I said yes!!!"

Miranda shares five-year-old son Flynn with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

The Kora founder has previously opened up about Evan's "romantic" proposal, saying she was caught off guard.

"I was such a romantic surprise," Miranda told Who Magazine shortly earlier this year.

"Evan is such a tradition guy, he was so sweet and so thoughtful and he got down on his knee. I was dying."

The couple also revealed they've set a date for their nuptials and plan to wed in 2017.

