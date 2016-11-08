Jesinta and Buddy's tear-jerking vows

Jesinta and Buddy Franklin had guests in tears as it's revealed they wrote their own heartfelt vows for their top secret wedding over the weekend.

Jesinta and Buddy wrote their own vows at top secret wedding

As the couple, who wed on Friday, enjoy their first few days as newlyweds, more details have emerged about their special day with one guest telling The Daily Telegraph the day was full of emotion.

"It was pretty emotional, there wasn't a dry eye. Everything was so sentimental," the guest told the publication.

"They were both really relaxed and chilled the entire afternoon and night, the smiles never came off their faces. They danced all night and into the late hours, it was exactly what they wanted. Small, intimate and full of love."

Guests were reportedly asked by the couple not to share any photos of the wedding on social media during the day, giving the model and her AFL player husband the chance to share their happy news in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The ceremony was attended by a handful of close family and friends, with the loved-up pair managing to keep their nuptials a secret until the big day.

Only two weeks ago, Jesinta told Today that their wedding was "on hold" but it wasn't the only trick she and Buddy did with the couple chosing ‘fake names’ to book their venue, using the monikers Shaz and Tony.

And in another extreme attempt to avoid media attention, wedding guests were told on social media a number of possible venues – and three locations are rumoured to have been New Zealand, Barossa and the Blue Mountains.

It was later revealed that their ceremony was held at the Mount Wilson’s Wildensten Gardens in the Blue Mountains in New South Wales.

The 25-year-old beauty also had another red herring ahead of her nuptials – the David Jones ambassador worked right up until the day before and opening the annual Christmas window display at the Sydney CBD store, as well as the new department store in Barangaroo.

Jesinta and Buddy, 29, were originally set to tie the knot in January, but postponed it as Buddy battled a mental health issue and withdrew from the 2015 AFL final series.

Since then, the pair has dodged split rumours and late last month, Jesinta told Today host Lisa Wilkinson that their wedding was on hold again.

“No, for us, this year was for us focusing on health and happiness and getting through the year,” she said.

“For us, health and happiness were the big focus this year and the marriage was king of put on the back-burner.”

And while she was always open about the kind of wedding she wanted - telling The Daily Telegraph, "It's going to be incredibly intimate and about celebrating our love, our happiness and our families," - just last week she tried to throw everyone off the scent, telling Who they weren't even going to think about planning a wedding until 2017.

"This year with Bud it's been one day at a time, so we will kind of see what happens next year," she said. "But for now, we're just enjoying life."

