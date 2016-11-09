Why Harry broke tradition with statement about Meghan

When Prince Harry leapt to the defence of Meghan Markle with the unusual move of releasing a statement about their relationship, many believed it was an attempt to curb interest in their romance.

Why Prince Harry publicly spoke about his relationship with Meghan Markle

But, according to People.com, the real idea behind the 32-year-old royal's move was to send a strong message that he “no longer felt comfortable” about the attention his Suits actress girlfriend was receiving, and he would chivalrously defend her from criticism.

In the official statement from Kensington Palace, Harry confirmed he has been dating the 35 year-old "for a few months" and highlighted that Meghan had been the subject of a torrent of abuse, including sexist and racist comments.

“How could he remain silent?" a source allegedly tells the publication. "Harry understands that this is not a magic wand to wave, that issuing a statement like this will make it all stop, but he no longer felt comfortable in himself that this was happening to her – not because of who she is, but because of who he is.”

Indeed, Robert Lacey, a consultant for TV series The Crown, also weighed in on Harry's public statement with his opinions of royals in the spotlight.

“The main message of this [statement] is, ‘Yes I am going out with her and it is serious,' he says.

"For Harry, it was a rather clever, masculine statement of devotion and commitment which is also wrapped up in his defence, and his complaints about, the behaviour toward her."

Robert adds: “It is the equivalent of the old-fashioned lord sticking up for his lady.

“The best defence is to go on the attack. He has accomplished two important objectives in one: He has defended her and stood up for her and showed that he cares.

"And he has also rather cleverly let people know, in the subtext, that [he and Meghan] are an item.”

In the strongly-worded letter, the Prince says that from a young age he has “been aware of the warmth that has been extended to him by members of the public,' and 'feels lucky to have so many people supporting him and knows what a fortunate and privileged life he leads.

“Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her,” the statement reads. “This is not a game — it is her life and his.”

“He has asked for this statement to be issued in the hopes that those in the press who have been driving this story can pause and reflect before any further damage is done.”

Publicly speaking out about a new relationship is an unusual move for a royal.

News of their relationship broke week ago, and it's believed the pair met at the Invictus Games in Orlando in the US in May.

RELATED: Prince Harry's girl Meghan is a fan of Home And Away's Pia

RELATED: Prince Harry confirms Meghan Markle romance in extraordinary statement

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram