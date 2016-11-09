'This is insulting!' How Mariah shut down Packer's prenup offer

She's been labelled a diva throughout her career and it seems Mariah Carey may have lived up to the status during prenup negotiations with ex-fiance James Packer.

The 46-year-old was said to be 'fuming' at the conditions of the original prenuptial agreement offered by James that would have seen her receive $1 million for each year they were married.

According to Page Six, Mariah's manager instantly turned down the offer saying, "Mariah earns that in 45 minutes for a private performance. This is insulting!"

Robert Rankin, an executive who works for the 49-year-old businessman, came back with what was hoped to be more enticing terms, with the cash offer allegedly increased and the use of a private jet added to the contract.

The readjusted terms included $6 million per year of marriage, or $151,385 per week, and up to a maximum of $30 million.

Mariah was also offered the use of a credit card, to be used only for staff and living expenses, and not clothes, and which had a pre-agreed value each year.

"James shall have no further obligation to provide clothing for Mariah, but he may, as he chooses, make any gifts of clothing," an e-mail given to Page Six states.

"Except for gifts between them for their engagement, wedding or on birthdays and anniversaries, no item of jewelry and/or personal adornment costing over $250,000 will be deemed a gift unless accompanied by, or promptly followed by, a writing specifically stating, 'This is my gift to you.'"

A joint bank account between the former couple was also ruled out in the prenup, as was Mariah's two children from her marriage to ex-husband Nick Cannon, inheriting any of the billionaire's money.

James has three children with ex-wife Erica Packer, daughters Emmanuelle and Indigo, and son Jackson.

However Mariah and her team were give use of one private jet in the renegotiated terms, with the leaked e-mail stating it would "not be appropriate to provide a second airplane for Mariah’s use, or the use of her children."

An insider told the publication that the prenup talks was an issue for Mariah and James at the time.

"This caused a lot of tension. Her camp said they were treating Mariah like a gold digger, while she thought she was marrying the man of her dreams."

TMZ had previously reported the couple, who announced their engagement at the start of this year after less than 12 months of dating, wanted the 100-page prenup signed by March 1 2016 so they could wed in Bora Bora.

However when James was told of delays to the agreement he sent off a very abrupt e-mail.

“I don’t know who’s working for who because there are a lot of names I haven’t heard before on this email chain. The people who work for me — message — do as I say or f*** off. I want to get married on March 1st. James,” he wrote, according to TMZ.

Mariah and James broke up last month after a heated argument during their Holiday in Greece.

