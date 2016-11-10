Drake's trying to seduce Taylor by buying gifts for her cats

Drake’s been buying Taylor Swift’s cats the purrfect presents in an attempt to win her over.

The blonde singer has been receiving kitty accessories for her two Scottish Folds - Meredith and Olivia, a source has told Hollywood Life.

“Drake knows the way to Taylor's heart and he's going for it in a big way. He stopped in PetCo and went buck wild on cat accessories for Taylor. He went all out,” the source revealed.

“He's also preparing to send her this sick designer bag that she can put her cats in when she's travelling.

“It's Drake being Drake and his way of letting her know that she's good people and keeping her close to him,” the source speaking about the Bad Blood singer.

“He knows how much she adores her cats and Drake wants her to know that he adores her just as much.”

Too cute!

These kitty gifts come after rumours the Hotline Bling hitmaker has been hitting it off with the 26-year-old.

It all started when Tay Tay attended the rapper’s 30th birthday party with her girl squad.

Drake only fueled the goss days later when he posted an image to Instagram of the two snapped from the back, captioned: “Is that velvet?” alluding to his black velvet jacket.

Some fans seem to think the two are just close at the moment because they’re working on a collab together, while others seem to think it’s a blossoming romance in action.

This news comes weeks after Drake and fellow singer Rihanna had called it quits, following a tiff over Beez In The Trap singer Nicki Minaj.

According to the Daily Mail, a source said: “Several weeks ago [Drake and Rihanna] had an argument about Nicki because Drake kept rapping the lyrics to a few of he and Nicki's collabs and going on and on about how he and Nicki are magical when they're on a track together.

Ri felt offended and thought Drake was being high key disrespectful when they themselves have worked together. Words were said, Drake apologised but Ri still feels some type of way and is jealous of his love for Nicki.”

But it seems Nicki and RiRi are out of the picture now and Taylor and her cats are smack bang in the centre.

Rarr!

