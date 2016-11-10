News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Kylie Minogue 'very happy' being single
Kylie Minogue thinks she was 'deluded' while with ex

Drake's trying to seduce Taylor by buying gifts for her cats

Leah Cohen
Yahoo7 Be /

Drake’s been buying Taylor Swift’s cats the purrfect presents in an attempt to win her over.

Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber And Many More Artists ATTACKED In YouTube Hack!
2:31

Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber And Many More Artists ATTACKED In YouTube Hack!
Taylor Swift Confirms Camila Cabello &amp; Charli XCX as 'Reputation' Tour Opening Acts -JS
5:13

Taylor Swift Confirms Camila Cabello & Charli XCX as 'Reputation' Tour Opening Acts -JS
What's REALLY Going On With Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn's Relationship
2:48

What's REALLY Going On With Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn's Relationship
Jennifer Lawrence Addresses SHADY Taylor Swift Comment During Kim Kardashian Interview
1:32

Jennifer Lawrence Addresses SHADY Taylor Swift Comment During Kim Kardashian Interview
OMG! Camila Cabello &amp; Taylor Swift Going on Tour TOGETHER!!?
1:50

OMG! Camila Cabello & Taylor Swift Going on Tour TOGETHER!!?
Taylor Swift SQUASHES Selena Gomez Feud Rumors in Instagram Video
1:55

Taylor Swift SQUASHES Selena Gomez Feud Rumors in Instagram Video
Dua Lipa Receives DEATH THREATS from Taylor Swift Fans for This HARMLESS Reason
2:00

Dua Lipa Receives DEATH THREATS from Taylor Swift Fans for This HARMLESS Reason
Nicki Minaj Has BEST Reaction To Drake Flirting With Vanessa Hudgens At 2017 Bil
2:00

Nicki Minaj Has BEST Reaction To Drake Flirting With Vanessa Hudgens At 2017 Bil
Taylor Swift & Calvin Harris Make Amends After Hiddleswift Breakup?
1:36

Taylor Swift & Calvin Harris Make Amends After Hiddleswift Breakup?
Rihanna and Drake Have Some Unfinished ROMANTIC Business
2:07

Rihanna and Drake Have Some Unfinished ROMANTIC Business
Nicki Minaj Throws Shade at Vanessa Hudgens during Drake’s acceptance speech
1:25

Nicki Minaj Throws Shade at Vanessa Hudgens during Drake’s acceptance speech
WHO is Taylor Swift's New Song 'Ready for It' Actually About?? -JS
6:42

WHO is Taylor Swift's New Song 'Ready for It' Actually About?? -JS
 

The blonde singer has been receiving kitty accessories for her two Scottish Folds - Meredith and Olivia, a source has told Hollywood Life.

Drake has been wooing Taylor via her cats. Photo: Instagram/taylorswift

“Drake knows the way to Taylor's heart and he's going for it in a big way. He stopped in PetCo and went buck wild on cat accessories for Taylor. He went all out,” the source revealed.

“He's also preparing to send her this sick designer bag that she can put her cats in when she's travelling.

RELATED: Drake loses it on stage after being ditched by Rihanna
RELATED: President Obama dances to Drake's Hotline Bling

“It's Drake being Drake and his way of letting her know that she's good people and keeping her close to him,” the source speaking about the Bad Blood singer.

“He knows how much she adores her cats and Drake wants her to know that he adores her just as much.”

Too cute!

It all began when Drake invited Taylor to his 30th birthday. Photo: Instagram/champagnepapi

These kitty gifts come after rumours the Hotline Bling hitmaker has been hitting it off with the 26-year-old.

It all started when Tay Tay attended the rapper’s 30th birthday party with her girl squad.

The way to Taylor's heart is through her cats! Photo: Instagram/taylorswift

Drake only fueled the goss days later when he posted an image to Instagram of the two snapped from the back, captioned: “Is that velvet?” alluding to his black velvet jacket.

Some fans seem to think the two are just close at the moment because they’re working on a collab together, while others seem to think it’s a blossoming romance in action.

"Is that velvet?" The pair hit it off at his b'day bash. Photo: Instagram/champagnepapi

This news comes weeks after Drake and fellow singer Rihanna had called it quits, following a tiff over Beez In The Trap singer Nicki Minaj.

According to the Daily Mail, a source said: “Several weeks ago [Drake and Rihanna] had an argument about Nicki because Drake kept rapping the lyrics to a few of he and Nicki's collabs and going on and on about how he and Nicki are magical when they're on a track together.

Taylor is cat crazy and Drake is crazy for Taylor! Photo: Instagram/taylorswift

Ri felt offended and thought Drake was being high key disrespectful when they themselves have worked together. Words were said, Drake apologised but Ri still feels some type of way and is jealous of his love for Nicki.”

But it seems Nicki and RiRi are out of the picture now and Taylor and her cats are smack bang in the centre.

Rarr!

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top