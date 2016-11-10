Exclusive: Why Lara's new baby came as a huge shock to Michael Clarke

They made headlines back in 2010 when they ended their two-year engagement.

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Clarke had no idea Lara gave birth weeks ago

And today Michael Clarke confirmed he has no contact with Lara Bingle.

So much so, the 35-year-old Australian cricketer had no idea that Lara had welcomed her second child with husband Sam Worthington weeks ago… until now!

Speaking to Be at Hublot’s All Black – 10 Years Anniversary Celebration in Sydney, the sportsman was surprised to hear his former flame had given birth to a baby boy.

"Did she? Oh I didn’t know," Michael said, and when asked if he keeps in contact with Lara, he confirmed, "Not at all, no".

He did however gush about his own relationship with wife Kyly and daughter Kelsey Lee, who they welcomed last November, however he wouldn't confirm if like Lara, they were planning for baby number two.

"I’m very happily married and one at a time for Kyly and I, we’re enjoying spending time with Kelsey Lee," he added.

Lara on the other hand recently welcomed her second child with husband Sam Worthington, giving their one-year-old son Rocket a younger brother.

The Australian model spoke to Marie Claire magazine prior to giving birth and told them she and Sam couldn't contain their excitement about the new addition to the family

“I’m excited about giving Rocket a sibling. Sam has a sister and I have a brother, so creating that same sense of family is special and I know they’ll have lots of fun together, especially being so close in age,” she said.

Michael and Lara's split was far from friendly, amid reports that Michael was not happy about a naked photo of Lara that was taken by her ex Brendan Fevola, and ended up being leaked to the media.

"Kyly is pretty cool, she understands everyone has a history, everyone has a past and I guess it's been in the media for such a long period but I think everyone knows I've moved on," Michael told KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O show.

The sportsman swapped his cricket whites for a sleek black suit on Thursday night, arriving at Sydney’s Carriageworks for the exclusive Hublot event.

The brand ambassador was joined by the likes of Jennifer Hawkins, Kris Smith and Kate Waterhouse at the soiree.