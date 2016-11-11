News

WATCH: Blac Chyna just dropped this video of herself in labour

Amy Stevenson
Yahoo7 Be /

As Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian welcome their new daughter Dream René Kardashian, the 28-year-old has shared a video of herself in labour.

Yep, that's right, nothing is off limits!

Chyna's latest video shows the star in labour. Source: Instagram

Rob is ready to catch his daughter. Source: Instagram

In the video shared on Instagram, Chyna, who was born Angela René White, and her entourage including Rob, her mother Tokyo Toni and Kris Jenner all pose in different positions as the camera zooms around the room.

With Chyna's knees up, she pretends to be pushing as she holds onto Kris and Toni's hands, while Rob is at the end of the bed ready to catch the bub.

"Dream Team #mannequinchallenge," Chyna captioned the video, referring to the popular new craze where people stand still.

Kris looks nervous! Source! Instagram

The room is ready and waiting. Source: Instagram

RELATED: First pic: Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian welcome baby girl

RELATED: Is it over... Again? Rob Kardashian deletes everything from Instagram

The video also shows Kris' partner Corey Gamble reading a vital stats printer while some of Chyna's friends pretend to be taking photos of the moment.

Rob and Chyna welcomed dream on Thursday (US time).

E! News first confirmed the happy news with a photo of the newest Kardashian hitting social media soon after.

The newest Kardashian bub, Dream. Source: Instagram

Rob and Chyna. Source: Getty

