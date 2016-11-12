Caitlin Stasey opens up about her abortion at the age of 22

Former Neighbours star Caitlin Stasey has opened up about an abortion she had at the age of 22.

This comes as self-declared ‘pro-life’ supporter Donald Trump won the US presidential election this week.

Writing about her experience, the now 26-year-old Aussie actress, who is based in the United States, voiced her opinion in an effort to protect women’s rights.

“When I was 22 I fell pregnant,” she says in the post on her Instagram.

“I was terrified and alone in a city without my family, or a partner to support me

“Luckily I was in California, one of the remaining states that allows a woman to have agency over her own body. It was scary, it was sad, it was eye opening, but above all it was made easy for me.”

“My story is one of a state's successful relationship with family planning and reproductive rights," she added. "So many women are nowhere near as fortunate.'”

The Please Like Me star is one of a number of women and men on social media, moved to show support for Planned Parenthood, in the wake of a Trump election win.

The controversial politician has previously acknowledged that the organisation helps millions of women, but he seeks to defund it.

Cailtin has made no secret of her support for election candidate Hillary Clinton, who lost out to Trump in the political race.

This week, Caitlin posted a screen grab from Hillary's Twitter, which read: “To all the little girls watching...never doubt that you are valuable and powerful and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world.”

