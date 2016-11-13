Pink announces her second pregnancy in the cutest way ever

Pink has confirmed she is expecting her second child!

Pink announces second pregnancy in the cutest way ever

The star shared the news on Twitter with a picture of her five-year-old daughter Willow cradling her blossoming baby bump.

Captioning the picture, she simply wrote: "Surprise!"

The 37-year-old singer previously spoke about wanting to have another child but quipped being with her husband was like having a second child.

She said: "I feel like I have two kids right now, I would like a third. No, I want to say that Carey Hart is an awesome husband and a really good dad, but also like a second child."

Pink welcomed her first bub Willow to the world in 2011.

The proud mum said of her daughter: "I know everybody with kids says this - that their kid is their barometer of cool - but Willow tells me which songs of mine she likes and the way she does that is she just starts singing them after one listen."

Bring on the baby snaps!

