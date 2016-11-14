Georgia Love gushes over 'amazingly supportive' beau Lee

The Bachelorette’s Georgia Love tragically lost her mother Belinda Love to pancreatic cancer just two weeks ago.

And the 28-year-old says she wouldn't have been able to get through it without her a boyfriend Lee Elliott, who she met on the Channel Ten reality show.

"Lee's been amazingly supportive, which nobody going into this would have wanted, to come out the other end of it to come and have to deal with all of this," she told The Daily Telegraph.

"He's taken it on the chin and he's been there for me, he's been driving me around and picking me up out of bed when he needs to."

The reality star put on a brave face to lead the red carpet arrivals at the Cosmopolitan Women of the Year Awards 2016 in Sydney on Thursday.

In her first public appearance since her mum's death, the she took to the stage of the Sydney event to say a few words for her mum.

Fighting back tears, Georgia said: “It’s especially poignant for me to be here today. Less than two weeks ago I lost the most important woman in my life.”

Georgia's mum lost her six-month battle with cancer on October 29, just days before the finale of The Bachelorette.

Since then she has taken to Instagram to thank fans, voicing how overwhelmed she has been by their support through this "absolutely awful time" in her life.

She wrote: "I'm absolutely amazed by the number of messages I've received from others who've been through or are going through the same heartbreak, let alone from those who are just sending well wishes. Thank you to every single person who has shared even a single thought for me and my family.

"This is an absolutely awful time in our lives and we know the hurt will continue for a long time. But one thing my mum taught me was to believe in paying it forward and that from every negative can come even the slightest positive.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend Lee took to his social media last week to share the emotional journey they've been on since finding love on the reality TV series.

"Together we have already experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows," he wrote. "Nothing excites me more than the thought of a lifetime with you by my side.

"And although I know not what the future holds, what I do know is as long as we have each other we can take on whatever life throws at us.

"We may not have it all together, but together we have it all! I just wanted to take this opportunity to finally thank absolutely everyone from the bottom of my heart for all the messages of both congratulations & condolences over the past few weeks.

"I truly have been overwhelmed & humbled by all the love and outpouring of support and honestly could not appreciate it more! But most of all I'd very much like to thank you @georgiealove."

He continued: "In the face of adversity and despite everything else you have had to deal with you have somehow managed to always be there for me.

"I am in absolute awe of you and could not be prouder to call you mine! #glee #nobodyputsbabyinthecorner #dirtydancing #bacheloretteau."

The Bachelorette took to social media to confirm her mum had passed away in late October.

"My heart is utterly broken," she wrote on Instagram three days before the finale.

"Seven weeks ago we were sipping cocktails in Italy. Seven months ago you weren't even sick. How is it possible you're no longer here?"

She added: "Mum, you were my first friend and my best friend, my rock, the one who knew me better than anyone in the world and who supported and backed me through every single thing I did.

"You were the one I went to for advice, the one I shared every story with and the one who was always there to pick me up. There is so much more I need and want to share with you. I have no idea how to even begin to say goodbye.

"I love you, Mum, and will continue to every single day.

"If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart. I'll stay there forever."

The devastating news came just days after it was revealed Belinda had entered palliative care, throwing into question whether Georgia would be able to do press with her chosen man Lee Elliot after The Bachelorette finale.

However, she sat be Lee's side through the interviews, and has previously opened up to Be about her mum's heartbreaking pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

“It’s not an easy time at all,” she told Be. “It’s a bit of a double-edged sword, because it’s so much to do with why I did [go on the show].

“My mum getting that diagnosis really changed my whole outlook and perspective on everything, and made me understand the importance of family and of love.

“Seeing how my dad has been with my mum going through all of this, it’s just made me feel like more than ever that I want that as well – I want someone to be my support if or when things go bad."

She added: “But at the same time, to choose to go away for a few months while all of this is happening was extremely difficult.

“It’s been really hard for me coming back into it and seeing mum ten weeks into chemo... so, yeah, it has been a double-edged sword.”

Georgia's chosen bachelor Lee commented on her emotional post: "Those we love don't go away. They walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard but always near. Still loved, still missed & very dear."

Sending our love to Georgia and her family.

