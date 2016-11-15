Delta Goodrem remains tight-lipped about Karl Stefanovic

In the wake of Karl Stefanovic’s shock split from his wife Cassandra Thorburn last month, a report in New Idea magazine linked Delta Goodrem to the Today Show host.

Delta Goodrem refuses to break her silence on Karl Stefanovic split

But Delta is refusing to address the gossip.

According to Daily Telegraph, "The Voice'' coach told the pressroom at an event in Brisbane on Friday that she was “not interested in discussing the speculation" about her and Karl.

When approached, the 32-year-old Born to Try singer reportedly refused to speak about the rumours.

Later, a member of The Voice coach’s team rang and complained, "expressing Goodrem’s disappointment in the questions about being asked about the alleged link to the breakfast TV host,” the newspaper said.

Last month, New Idea magazine dramatically claimed that Karl, 42, who had been married to his wife for over two decades, had moved on with the singer.

Be reached out to Karl and Delta - who has been reportedly dating Wallabies star Drew Mitchell since August - for comment.

News of Karl's split surfaced with Cassandra surfaced last month after the pair called it quits after 21 years of marriage.

