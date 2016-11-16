Dwayne Johnson named the Sexiest Man Alive

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is officially the "Sexiest Man Alive"!

Following in the steps of David Beckham, Ryan Reynolds and Bradley Cooper, the hunky actor has been unveiled as the winner of the annual accolade from People Magazine.

And even in accepting the award, he proved to be his usual down-to-earth self.

Asked why legions of fans think he's a heartthrob, the 44-year-old said: "This is the kind of question that gets me into trouble. Ah, a sense of humour.

"And I think probably just not trying to be sexy and just being cool and confident in your movies.

"I think with a lot of my fans, I've gotten to a very, very cool place where there's a direct line between the man they know off-screen and the man they see on-screen."

Dwayne - who still wrestles part-time for WWE - also admitted he exfoliates and that his healthy glow could have played a part in him receiving the title.

He quipped: "It starts with the skin. We've only got one face. You've got to take care of it. So I exfoliate."

And on what was on his mind when he heard the news, he added: "I said, 'That's awesome.' And then what went through my mind was just how cool and exciting it is.

"And then I thought, 'Wow, we've pretty much reached the pinnacle.' I'm not quite too sure where we go from here. I've done it all, this is it!"

Meanwhile, the San Andreas star - who has 11-month-old daughter Jasmine with his long-term partner Lauren Hashian and Simone, 15, with his ex-wife Dany Garcia - has opened up about his "non-traditional" family and how they keep him grounded.

He said: "I've made big sweeping changes in my career over the years, which have served me nicely.

"But I feel that the big sweeping changes that happened in my life, in my relationships, of being a dad, of being a partner, and the things that I was and the things that I am, has really lent itself to a confidence.

"We just have this awesome family that is truly non-traditional but so rooted in love. And that's such a cool thing, I'm very proud of it."

Taking to Instagram to be yet even more humble about his sexy title, The Rock told his 70.4 million Instagram followers that he'll try his hardest to do everyday tasks in a sexy way from now on.

He wrote: "This just means I'm still up at 4am trainin' hard, takin' care of my babies, drivin' my pick up truck and tellin' a few dirty/nerdy jokes... extremely sexily of course.

"Huge THANK YOU you to the entire hard working and very cool staff at @People as well as all the fans worldwide. I'm honored and grateful for the luv!

"Remember, sexy isn't something you 'try and be'. Sexy happens naturally when you're comfortable just being yourself.

"Trust me, I'm an expert at this. (plus I read the 'how to be sexy and a great kisser' guide when I was 8). #SexiestManAlive."

