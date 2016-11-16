Delta brushes off Karl 'dating' drama with hug from hunky guy

She's refused to address reports claiming Karl Stefanovic was hoping to “date” her following his split from Cassandra Thorburn.

Delta brushes off Karl 'dating' drama by snuggling mystery hunk

But a picture paints a thousand words with Delta Goodrem brushing off the chat thanks to a glass a champers and a snuggle with a seriously hunky guy.

Celebrating the end of her national Wings of the Wild tour at Bryon Bay's The Farm, the 32-year-old shared a series of snaps of herself and team on Instagram, with her boy pal Dylan Browne front and centre.

With her arms wrapped around Dylan and giving him a kiss on the cheek Delta wrote, "Love this photo of my amazing sidekick! @dylbrowne. I'm so proud of you #Dreamteam #TeamD #tourdays #happydays #workhardplayhard #lovemyteam" alongside the sweet snap.

Dylan also took to social media earlier in the week to share a photo of himself and Delta from their time on the road and wishing the former Neighbours star a happy birthday.

"WHAT A TOUR! Have been blessed being on the road with this amazing woman. Bringing so much love and happiness to so many people. Oh and HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY #holidaytime," he wrote.

The Voice coach also shared a group photo from the celebrations, with Delta and her friends smiling and playing around for the camera.

"MAGIC HOUR. time to celebrate what a magical tour #90210 #thefarm #byronbay #love," she captioned the shot.

Earlier this week, The Daily Telegraph reported that Delta’s rep said she was “not interested in discussing the speculation" during a recent interview.

The publication claimed that later that day, Delta's team rang and complained, "expressing Goodrem’s disappointment in the questions about being asked about the alleged link to the breakfast TV host.”

Last month, New Idea magazine dramatically claimed that Karl, 42, who had been married to his wife for over two decades, was planning to move on with Australia’s sweetheart singer Delta Goodrem.

Be reached out to Karl and Delta - who has been reportedly dating Wallabies star Drew Mitchell since August - for comment.

It's believed the Today host ended his marriage to Cassandra Thorburn in July this year.

