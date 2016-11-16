News

Deirde Fidge Bachelor in Paradise recap episode 5
Jarrod learns his place in paradise

Is Geoffrey Edelsten's Playboy 'girlfriend' lying about her age?

Leah Cohen
Yahoo7 Be /

There’s no denying that 73-year-old Geoffrey Edelsten has got a thing for the younger ladies.

Indeed, his ex wives include 33-year-old Brynne Edelsten and 27-year-old Gabi Grecko.

But numerous sources suggest the Melbourne businessman’s most recent ex girlfriend, Ashley Kirk, may have taken some years off her age to appeal to her older beau.

Reports say Ashley Kirk has been lying about her age. Photo: Getty Images

According to the Daily Mail Australia, a press kit from her now-inactive website AshleyKirkOfficial.com stated that she’s 25.

However, Ashley’s official profile on the Playboy TV website states that her birthday is February 2 1984, which would make her 32.

What’s more, the US directory White Pages has Ashley down as being aged between 30 and 34.

RELATED: Leaked texts 'prove' Ashley Kirk was dating Geoffrey Edelsten
RELATED: Gabi Grecko gets sultry with an ice cream

Geoffrey previously told the Daily Mail Australia that Ashley “told (him) she was 26.”

Geoffrey and Brynne Edelsten. Photo: Getty Images

Gabi Grecko is 46 years younger than Geoffrey. Photo: Getty Images

When the publication contacted the wealthy businessman to suggest her given age might not be accurate, he said: “Well, she's lying about a lot of things.”

It's believed Ashley has been lying about her age and is actually 32. Photo: Instagram


Earlier this year, text messages between the Sydney Swans owner and the model were leaked, proving the two were an item, despite Ashley previously denying to KIIS FM and the Herald Sun that the pair never dated.

The private SMSs exposed the American begging the Australian millionaire for $1million as pay for Channel Nine interview with Geoffrey.

She asked him to help clear her debts and threatened to leave him if he refused.

