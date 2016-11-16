Is Geoffrey Edelsten's Playboy 'girlfriend' lying about her age?

There’s no denying that 73-year-old Geoffrey Edelsten has got a thing for the younger ladies.

Indeed, his ex wives include 33-year-old Brynne Edelsten and 27-year-old Gabi Grecko.

But numerous sources suggest the Melbourne businessman’s most recent ex girlfriend, Ashley Kirk, may have taken some years off her age to appeal to her older beau.

According to the Daily Mail Australia, a press kit from her now-inactive website AshleyKirkOfficial.com stated that she’s 25.

However, Ashley’s official profile on the Playboy TV website states that her birthday is February 2 1984, which would make her 32.

What’s more, the US directory White Pages has Ashley down as being aged between 30 and 34.

Geoffrey previously told the Daily Mail Australia that Ashley “told (him) she was 26.”

When the publication contacted the wealthy businessman to suggest her given age might not be accurate, he said: “Well, she's lying about a lot of things.”

Earlier this year, text messages between the Sydney Swans owner and the model were leaked, proving the two were an item, despite Ashley previously denying to KIIS FM and thethat the pair never dated.

The private SMSs exposed the American begging the Australian millionaire for $1million as pay for Channel Nine interview with Geoffrey.

She asked him to help clear her debts and threatened to leave him if he refused.

