Bec Judd cancels appearance due to 'mum life crap'

She’s a mother-of-four who welcomed twin boys just six weeks ago.

So it’s safe to say that Rebecca Judd has her hands full at home.

Which is why when mummy duty calls, the rest understandably has to get pushed to the back of the pile, as Bec proved last night when she was forced to pull out of a blogger event at the last minute because of “mum life crap.”

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday evening, the wife of retired AFL star Chris informed her followers that she would not be attending an event hosted by mummy blogger Sophia Cachia.

‘So I was supposed to be the mystery guest for @theyoungmummy's#BoobsPubesandBUMP event tomorrow but due to extenuating circumstances (insert 'mum life' crap) I can't come,’ Bec, 33, wrote next to a photo of Sophia.

The television presenter assured her fans that there would still be plenty of other famous faces at the event raising funds for the St Kilda Mums charity, including Megan Gale and Emma Hawkins.

“Plus there's AWESOME goodie bags, heaps of entertainment and fun on the day,” she added, before concluding, “Do it! And tell your boss he/she's a turd if they don't let you have some time off to attend. It's for a great cause after all”.

Bec and Chris welcomed twin boys Tom and Darcy in September, and the beauty has been sharing sweet snaps of her little boys ever since.

The mother-of-four, who also shares son Oscar, five, and daughter Billie, two, with her husband, posted a sweet video of her newborn twins earlier this week.

“Tom, hello, hi,” she is heard saying, as she zooms in on her little gems wriggling on a blanket.

Seriously, if that video doesn’t make you feel clucky, we don’t know what will!

