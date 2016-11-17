News

Bec Judd cancels appearance due to 'mum life crap'

Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

She’s a mother-of-four who welcomed twin boys just six weeks ago.

So it’s safe to say that Rebecca Judd has her hands full at home.

Which is why when mummy duty calls, the rest understandably has to get pushed to the back of the pile, as Bec proved last night when she was forced to pull out of a blogger event at the last minute because of “mum life crap.”

Rebecca Judd cuddles up to her newborn twins. Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday evening, the wife of retired AFL star Chris informed her followers that she would not be attending an event hosted by mummy blogger Sophia Cachia.

‘So I was supposed to be the mystery guest for @theyoungmummy's#BoobsPubesandBUMP event tomorrow but due to extenuating circumstances (insert 'mum life' crap) I can't come,’ Bec, 33, wrote next to a photo of Sophia.

The television presenter assured her fans that there would still be plenty of other famous faces at the event raising funds for the St Kilda Mums charity, including Megan Gale and Emma Hawkins.

Bec visited the hospital where she gave birth to her twins. Source: Instagram

Chris and Bec with their four kids. Source: Instagram

“Plus there's AWESOME goodie bags, heaps of entertainment and fun on the day,” she added, before concluding, “Do it! And tell your boss he/she's a turd if they don't let you have some time off to attend. It's for a great cause after all”.

Bec and Chris welcomed twin boys Tom and Darcy in September, and the beauty has been sharing sweet snaps of her little boys ever since.

RELATED: Hot mama! Bec Judd shows off twins days after bikini selfie

RELATED: Bec Judd shows off post-baby body 11 days after giving birth to twins

The mother-of-four, who also shares son Oscar, five, and daughter Billie, two, with her husband, posted a sweet video of her newborn twins earlier this week.

“Tom, hello, hi,” she is heard saying, as she zooms in on her little gems wriggling on a blanket.

Seriously, if that video doesn’t make you feel clucky, we don’t know what will!

Bec and Chris tied the knot back in 2010, the pair pictured at the races this month. Source: Instagram

