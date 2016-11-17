Kylie Gillies' mouthguard challenge gets messy

Kylie Gillies totally lost it in a giggle fit on The Morning Show today.

During a segment called 'The Mouthguard Challenge', the 49-year-old decided to give the celebrity craze a go with her co-host Ryan Phelan.

How difficult could it be, right?

Drooling and splattering all over the stage, the TV host was trying to speak while wearing the teeth-baring mouth piece, when she accidentally dropped a bit of innuendo.

“My husband is gonna want one of those for me,” Kylie said, as the crew laughed at her accidentally filthy quip.

Clearly not meaning it to come out dirty, Kylie laughed before shouting, “No, because it will shut me up!”

Throughout the segment, the co-host couldn’t contain her giggles as she tried to read out simple sentences while wearing the mouthguard.

Previous victims of the mouthguard challenge include Melissa McCarthy on The Late Late Show and Khloe Kardashian on The Ellen Show.

The idea for the bit came to James Corden after he saw Melissa wearing the same mouthguard in a scene with Kristen Bell in their 2016 movie The Boss.

This, predictably, made their planned interview about the movie way more difficult as they tried to mumble through the restrictive mouth wear.

“It’s amazing, you really can’t talk about anything seriously,” James said.

They then tried to drink water out of mugs and blow bubbles... and the result was comedy gold.

