Merrick: 'Madonna's an attractive stroke victim'

Merrick Watts has taken the joke too far, after calling Madonna "one of Hollywood's most attractive stroke victims."

The Triple M radio personality made the quip while appearing on Today after the panel, including news reader Sylvia Jeffreys and media commentator Rachel Corbett, got talking about the appearance of the Queen of Pop's "wrinkly" hands.

"I think she's one of Hollywood's most attractive stroke victims," Merrick remarked about the photos of Madonna attending Conor McGregor's UFC match over the weekend.

Although slightly taken aback by the remark, Sylvia jokingly scolded the comedian, saying, "This is why I went to Rachel first."

Merrick then tried the old art of deflection, arguing that, "it doesn't really matter, she's so famous, she's so successful and she's done everything in her own right, she's always carved her own path, of course people are going to criticise her.

"It's usually women who are attacking."

However it wasn't long before the returned to his usual joking way suggesting Madonna should look at cosmetic surgery options for her hands!

"She could get a hand lift though," he added.

"She's had a face lift, get a hand lift. Look, those rings are actually holding the wrinkles up."

"I think it's the rings that are squishing the fingers together and by the way, my hands are not very pretty," Sylvia noted while nervously laughing her way through the segment.

Awkward.

