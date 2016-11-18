She’s pregnant with her long-term partner Guillaume Canet, so it’s understandable that when Marion Cottilard found herself at the centre of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce, she was outraged.

Marion Cottilard slams Brad Pitt affair rumours

Shutting down scandalous reports linking her to Brad, 52, while they filmed new movie Allied, she wasted no time issuing a to-the-point denial.

And two months on, the French actress has opened up about that turbulent time.

"I never take anything personally when it doesn't concern me," the 41-year-old actress told US morning show Today.

"So I didn't take it personally because I had nothing to do with those rumours or situation."

The Rust and Bone star also went on to add that the only times she and Brad behaved romantically was during filming, although she admitted shooting the intimate scenes was slightly uncomfortable.

"It's always [an] awkward situation, but it's also a very fun situation because it's awkward," she said.

Marion, who is currently expecting her second child with long-term partner Guillaume Canet, released a statement in September distancing herself from the impending Jolie-Pitt divorce.

"This is going to be my first and only reaction to the whirlwind news that broke 24 hours ago and that I was swept up into. I am not used to commenting on things like this nor taking them seriously but as this situation is spiraling and affecting people I love, I have to speak up," she wrote.

"Firstly, many years ago, I met the man of my life, father of our son and of the baby we are expecting. He is my love, my best friend, the only one that I need. Secondly to those who have indicated that I am devastated, I am very well thank you.

“This crafted conversation isn't distressing. And to all the media and the haters who are quick to pass judgment, I sincerely wish you a swift recovery. Finally, I do very much wish that Angelina and Brad, both whom I deeply respect, will find peace in this very tumultuous moment. With all my love Marion."

Despite the controversy that surround her time on set with Brad, Marion has refused to let it get in taint her time on the movie.

"It was a wonderful, wonderful experience working with such a visionary director and an amazing actor. So that's all that matters."

