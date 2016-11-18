Seven Year Switch's Ryan and Cass' baby rushed to hospital

They’ve been on cloud nine since welcoming daughter Mena in June.

But Seven Year Switch couple Ryan and Cass lived every parent’s worst nightmare this week when their five-month-old bub was rushed to hospital, showing signs of a stroke.

Taking to Instagram to keep their fans in the loop, they posted a photo of Ryan with a poorly Mena in his arms, and the caption, “Last Night. Tricked you Mumma and Dadda just wanted to check out these shiny bright and noisy Ambulance things (sic),”

It continued: “When your baby starts behaving as though she is having a stroke, scares the bejeebus out of Mum and Dad, baffles the Ambo's and ED staff then the nurse stumbles upon a SCRATCH ON THE EYEBALL (sic)”.

Beyond thankful that it turned out to be a false alarm, the couple added, “Obviously, the best outcome but nerves are shot after last nights events.”

Mena arrived back in June, but had to spend time in hospital before she was allowed to come home.

"Mena made quite the entrance and spent a short time in special care, keeping in trend with her siblings and scared her Mumma and Dadda, however is doing extremely well and we hope to have her home shortly," the pair wrote on Instagram.

"Daddy was amazing and Mumma is doing great! Ryan and Cass xo."

Mena is the third daughter for Ryan and Cassie.

Her birth came just weeks after the couple spoke about losing a son who was stillborn.

"We have a son who is not with us. He may have passed away when we went into labour at 37.5 weeks and even though we didn't get to bring him home from hospital it doesn't make him any less of a human and he deserves recognition as our child too! Dex (our son) was perfect to the eye, seemingly healthy and his death is still unexplained," they explained.

They added: "We didn't get many memories with Dex just a few short hours, and just because I'm not flashing up pictures of our son playing with his sisters it doesn't mean that this little boy is any less a part of our family. He is in our every thought. We speak about him everyday. He is a big part of our life, as is any other parents child past or present!"

