Teresa Palmer's waters broke at a VERY awkward moment

Teresa Palmer has revealed her water broke during her first pregnancy while she and husband Mark Webber were getting intimate.

Giving a very open and honest account of her first birthing experiencing with son Bodhi, the Australian actress admitted the couple were 'shocked' at the moment her labour started.

"We were both very shocked!" Teresa wrote on her blog Your Zen Mama before adding, "It was around 11:30pm and my waters broke whilst…ahem… having some special time with my husband!"

The Hacksaw Ridge star, who is only weeks away from giving birth for a second time, admitted that she and Mark had planned a home birth and spent 36 hours in their LA home waiting for Bodhi's arrival.

However it didn't all go according to plan, with Teresa revealing she had a premature rupture of membranes and her labour needed to be helped along with the use of acupuncture and castor oil.

She also wrote about using a birthing ball to help her through small contractions and having a midwife, doula and a close friend in the room with her and Mark.

However because her baby was in the wrong position and she was suffering from irregular contractions, at full dilation she was transferred to Cedars Sinai Hospital where she eventually gave birth naturally.

Teresa recalled the moment she gave birth to Bodhi writing, "I pushed HARD and didn’t vocalise, instead I just kept everything internal."

RELATED: Teresa Palmer reveals her HUGE family plans

RELATED: 36 weeks and counting for tired Teresa Palmer

"He immediately breastfed and was looking up in to my eyes so still and calm, it’s still my favorite memory of meeting him, such a magical and quiet moment between us."

Summing up the entire experience as "the most surreal and profound experience in my life" Teresa added child birth taught her that she can't be in control of every situation in life.

Teresa is currently 36 weeks pregnant and in her hometown of Adelaide waiting for her newest arrival.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram