Mariah faces Christmas without James Packer

Jennifer Fletcher
Yahoo7 Be

Nobody does Christmas like Mariah Carey.

From holiday albums, festive fashion and enough trimmings to rival the Rockerfeller Centre, there’s no denying it’s the diva’s annual time to shine.

And earlier this year, she’d no doubt been planning to celebrate to the max with her then-fiancé James Packer right by her side.

Mariah celebrates Christmas early with her twins. Source: Instagram

However, with the standoff between the two – who split last month after a blowup row in Greece - the season’s gotten off to a solo start for Mariah, who posted a cute snap of herself getting into the spirit with her five-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

“Tis the season,” the All I Want For Christmas Is You singer captioned on the pic.

Mariah Carey could be alone this Christmas. Source: Instagram

At the time of their separation, Mariah insisted that a reunion wasn’t out of the question, with her rep confirming, “They are discussing it, and plan to release an official statement together about their future.”

However, it’s looking less likely with fresh reports claiming that James, 49, wants to be written out of his ex’s new reality show, Mariah’s World!

Mariah and James at Christmas last year. Source: Instagram

“He is demanding that E! and Carey him from all footage of Mariah’s World,” a source told ET Online.

“He wants E! to reopen all the footage they got of him and edit him out of the show.”

James Packer and Mariah Carey. Source: Getty

RELATED: James Packer's ex Kate Fischer has some advice for Mariah Carey
RELATED: Mariah Carey 'wants $65 million' from James Packer

However, an insider close to the Aussie business man disputes these claims.

“The show hasn’t even finished shooting,” says the insider. “He has not asked to be taken out. It is totally false.”

