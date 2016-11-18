Paris Hilton doesn't remember her former Aussie fling Rob Mills

He famously hooked up with Paris Hilton back in 2003 .

Paris Hilton doesn't remember Rob Mills

But perhaps Rob Mills didn’t quite make the ultimate, long-lasting bedroom impression on the American socialite.

The 35-year-old blonde star appeared rather clueless when asked about the 34-year-old former Australian Idol contestant during a live television interview on Thursday.

Appearing on Channel Ten’s The Project, Paris left people guessing when she played the clueless card at the mention of Millsy’s name.

“Do you still keep in contact with Millsy — Robert Mills? Remember Millsy?” guest panelist Ryan ‘Fitzy’ Fitzgerald asked her.

Paris responded, “Who? No”.

The live interview was then quickly wrapped up, but Fitzy had some more details about Paris’ cryptic response which he shared on his radio show on Friday morning.

The on-air personality revealed to his Nova FM co-host Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli, that Paris had shed some light on her comments when the cameras stopped rolling.

“She said to us [the panel], ‘that’s my response now. Whenever anyone asks about Millsy, I say ‘who?’”

The awkwardness struck again during a KIIS FM interview on Friday morning, when Paris said: “People keep asking me about this person. I have no idea who he is”.

Back in 2003 the couple met at an event at the Sydney Opera House, before going to an after-party and eventually spending the night together in Paris’ hotel room.

Millsy hasn’t been shy when it comes to spilling the details on his rendezvous with Paris.

“We did pretty much everything but [sex] and then we caught up at the [Melbourne Cup] races a week after,” he said during a Deeply Shallow podcast last year.

He also confessed that he was with her in Melbourne back in 2004 when her sex tape was leaked.

Oh how the times have changed, it looks like Paris doesn’t quite need Millsy’s hand of moral support anymore.

If there’s any lesson we’ve learnt from this, it’s that you don’t kiss and tell when you get with Paris.

