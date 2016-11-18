Sarah Jessica Parker's one big Sex and the City regret

She spent six years playing Carrie Bradshaw and now Sarah Jessica Parker as revealed her biggest regret about her time on Sex and the City.

Was it that Carrie chose Mr. Big over Aiden? Or that she ever ver dating Berger or Aleksandr Petrovsky? Maybe buyers remorse for those multiple pairs of Manolo Blahnik's?

Turns out SJP's biggest regret was that she didn't take enough photos during her SATC days.

“I wish I had known to take more pictures. I should have photographed every fitting of Sex and the City; every shoe I ever tried on anywhere in the world, ever!" The actress told The Edit.

"I should have shot those experiences, but I didn’t want to intrude on it or ask, ‘Do you mind if I take your picture?’ Or, ‘Do you mind if I document this?’ Oh, I should have taken more pictures.”

Sarah Jessica also opened up about her love affair with New York City, where the hit HBO series was filmed, saying her obsession with the city started at a young age.

“We lived in Ohio and, because we couldn’t afford to fly to New York, we would drive," the star added.

"The route my parents took crossed over the George Washington Bridge, heading east to into Manhattan, and about midway across, you could look south and see this view down the Hudson River with all of Manhattan laid before you, like someone had rolled it out. I can’t really convey how big and sweeping and cinematic that moment was.”

RELATED: Sarah Jessica Parker and ex Robert Downey Jr's emotional reunion

RELATED: Sarah Jessica Parker’s LBD has been unveiled!

The 51-year-old also told her and husband's Matthew Broderick connection to the Big Apple, with the couple, who have been married for nearly 20 years, raising their three children there.

“I can’t imagine living anywhere else. I mean, Matthew and I do think about it, we look [around], we just don’t do it. We stay. I used to think we were selfish, but when we came back to New York after the summer break this year I asked my daughters, ‘Would you prefer it if we had space?’ And they said, ‘No!’”

Sarah Jessica and Matthew are parents to 14-year-old son James and seven-year-old twin daughters Marion and Tabitha.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram