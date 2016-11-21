Jodi Anasta linked to fellow Myer model Matt Wilson

Neighbours co-stars Jodi Anasta and Matt Wilson were spotted looking very friendly off-camera as they jetted into Sydney airport.

The Myer models flew into Sydney amid speculation their friendship has blossomed into something more.

It was recently revealed Matt, 27, ended his engagement to publicist Sharn Norman.

He has grown increasingly closer to his co-star Jodi, 31, with the pair even attending the Spring Racing Carnival together.

Jodi has been single since she and retired NRL star Braith confirmed their split in December last year.

“We are going to continue to support each other and remain best of friends, we only want the best for each other and more importantly our amazing daughter Aleeia,” the couple said in an official statement.

In March the Myer ambassador spoke about the importance of maintaining resilience.

“There are times when I think about my life and everything that happens, and I feel like I’ve learned how to roll with the punches,” she told The Daily Telegraph at the time.

