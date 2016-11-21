News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Kate Hudson is expecting a girl with Danny Fujikawa
Kate Hudson is expecting a girl with Danny Fujikawa

Jodi Anasta linked to fellow Myer model Matt Wilson

Liz Tse
Yahoo7 Be /

Neighbours co-stars Jodi Anasta and Matt Wilson were spotted looking very friendly off-camera as they jetted into Sydney airport.

Thylane Blondeau 'the most beautiful girl in the world' turns 17
1:00

Thylane Blondeau 'the most beautiful girl in the world' turns 17
Kate Hudson reveals she and Danny Fujikawa are expecting a girl
0:11

Kate Hudson reveals she and Danny Fujikawa are expecting a girl
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Invictus Games trials
0:55

Meghan Markle breaks royal protocol again
Aussie comedian's Britney impersonation is hilarious
0:18

Aussie comedian's Britney impersonation is hilarious
This is why you don't want to mess with Blake Lively
1:08

This is why you don't want to mess with Blake Lively
Plastic surgeon devastates world's most identical twins by listing their differences
0:52

Plastic surgeon devastates world's most identical twins by listing their differences
The moment Australia fell in love with Keira Maguire
0:41

The moment Australia fell in love with Keira Maguire
Keira is a good sport about being Jarrod's second choice
0:25

Keira is a good sport about being Jarrod's second choice
Meghan Markle stars in chip commercial
0:32

Meghan Markle stars in chip commercial
Candice Warner spotted with former Australian cricketer hubby David Warner at Sydney airport
0:56

Candice Warner spotted with former Australian cricketer hubby David Warner at Sydney airport
Jenna Dewan gives Channing Tatum a sexy lap dance
0:33

Jenna Dewan gives Channing Tatum a sexy lap dance
Sparks fly between Tara and Sam on Bachelor in Paradise
0:52

Sparks fly between Tara and Sam on Bachelor in Paradise
 

The Myer models flew into Sydney amid speculation their friendship has blossomed into something more.

It was recently revealed Matt, 27, ended his engagement to publicist Sharn Norman.

Jodi and Matt. Source: Diimex.

He has grown increasingly closer to his co-star Jodi, 31, with the pair even attending the Spring Racing Carnival together.

Jodi has been single since she and retired NRL star Braith confirmed their split in December last year.

“We are going to continue to support each other and remain best of friends, we only want the best for each other and more importantly our amazing daughter Aleeia,” the couple said in an official statement.

Jodi and Braith. Source: Getty Images.

RELATED: Jodi and Braith Anasta are making co-parenting work: 'We've got it down pat'
RELATED: Fighting fit! Jodi Anasta back to her healthy best

In March the Myer ambassador spoke about the importance of maintaining resilience.

“There are times when I think about my life and everything that happens, and I feel like I’ve learned how to roll with the punches,” she told The Daily Telegraph at the time.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top