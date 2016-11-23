'Another thing ruined': Kris 'overheard venting about Kanye'

As the husband of her daughter Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner has been more than vocal about her love for son-in-law Kanye West.

But according to a source, she didn’t take the news of his hospitalisation following a rumoured “psychotic breakdown” too well, with the matriarch allegedly heard ranting and raving about how he’d “ruined” the event she was at.

The 61-year-old and her daughters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian were at the Angel Ball in memory of the girls’ late father, Robert Kardashian when the news is believed to have come through.

“I overheard her in the ladies’ toilets on the phone saying ‘Great, another thing, another thing ruined for us. This was supposed to be a nice evening for us and everything is ruined because of Kanye,’” a source tells the Daily Mail.

What’s more, Kris is then said to have spent the rest of the event “pacing up and down” on her mobile, surrounded by security guards.

“Kris was in the room for the speeches but was in the lobby for most of the rest of the event,” adds the insider.

Kim was also expected to attend the evening at Cipriani Wall Street – her first official appearance since being robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel last month.

Instead, the mother-of-two is believed to have boarded a plane to be by her husband’s side in LA.

Meanwhile, details of the 911 call made by Kanye’s doctor, Dr Michael Farzam, have been revealed.

According to law enforcement sources, he told police his patient ‘Jim Jones’ was suffering from temporary psychosis, blaming his condition on sleep deprivation and dehydration.

Authorities say he was acting "erratically" and was restrained before being transported to the LA hospital for his own health and safety.

His mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, told Extra on Monday night that the singer was "just really tired. He's had a grueling tour and it's been a grind, so he just needs to rest."

However, others claim Kanye was suffering a “spiritual” crisis before being hospitalised.

"He feels like he’s under spiritual attack, and has been for a while," a source told People magazine.

"Sometimes, darkness creeps in, and Kanye wrestles against it. He talks about that a lot. It’s exhausting, and it takes everything he’s got. He’s just so tired now; he’s very low energy and feels like there’s a grieving in his spirit," the source added.

The distressing news about Kanye comes after the artist cancelled the rest of his 2016 Saint Pablo Tour following his bizarre behaviour at his Sacramento concert in California.

Kanye appeared on stage 30 minutes late and after two songs he went on a rant about Jay Z, Beyoncé, politics and social media.

Additionally, Kanye, who often goes on epic Twitter rants, posted more than 90 random fashion magazine photos on his Instagram account in a short amount of time on Sunday.

Fans went from posting the hashtag #KanyeIsOverParty to #PrayForKanye following his health scare.

