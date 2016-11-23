Ruby speechless over Jess' ARIAs show

The Veronicas certainly captured the attention of the whole room room on Wednesday night, when they performed topless at the 2016 ARIA Awards.

Ruby Rose speechless over Veronicas' topless ARIAs performance

And someone who was certainly impressed by the twin sisters' racy, glittery display, was Jessica's girlfriend, Ruby Rose.

When Jess shared a snap from her and twin Lisa's performance on Instagram, Ruby was undeniably blown away.

"I mean..," she commented, before adding a series of heart and crying face emojis.

She also shared a snap of the singing sisters during their performance, along with the caption, "d.e.a.d".

The Veronicas – Lisa and Jess Origliasso - opened the ARIA show, dressed in red body paint, to perform their song In My Blood.

Afterwards, Jimmy Barnes came onto the stage to present the award for Best Rock Album, when Richard Wilkins ran up to him and abruptly stopped him.

“Sorry, there was a technical glitch,” he told the audience. “The girls couldn’t hear themselves, they’re going to perform their song again.”

And after keeping the audience waiting for a couple of minutes, the singing twins then came back out to take to the stage again.

“This was incredibly brave of the ARIAs to invite us here tonight,” the girls, who were hosting the event, later told the audience.

“We’re the loose cannons of the industry, little unpredictable and slightly unprofessional at times. We promise to be on our best behaviour.”

Earlier in the day Jess and Lisa had warned fans they were going to be divas.

"GUESS WHAT someone was brave enough to invite us HOST this years 30th anniversary ARIA Awards!!!!" they posted to Instagram.

"Make sure you tune in to watch Lis and I fangirl hard over John Farnham, perform IN MY BLOOD live, and fight about what side of the stage we want to stand on! Can't wait!"

Jess and Lisa have been making headlines for their latest single On Your Side, which features Jess’ girlfriend Ruby Rose.

The video was written and directed by Ruby, with Jess praising the Orange is The New Black star for her work: "Ruby Rose is known for creating powerful and intensely affecting work and being given the opportunity to collaborate with her artistic force has been an incredible experience, both personally and professionally".

Ruby recently jokingly called out Lisa for being a creeper on the music set: “I love you @lisa_veronica haha you are too much haha pervert.”

