Kyle admits he's too big for plane aisles

Kyle Sandilands isn’t shy to when it comes to his burgeoning belly.

And now the shock jock has admitted he’s put on so much weight that he has to walk sideways down airplane aisles.

The KIIS FM radio host was interviewing Australia's Next Top Model mentor Cheyenne Tozzi when he made his shock confession.

“I used to be able to squeeze past an air hostess on a plane, but now... I've gotten so big I can't,” the 45-year-old said, who earlier this year admitted on-air to weighing in at 138kgs.

Later the same day, the controversial media personality shared more details about his unhealthy habits with Robbie Williams.

“Are you on a diet? What are you doing?” Robbie asked Kyle, who admitted to downing Coca Cola before 9am.

“I'm doing a glass of Coke here,” he said, before adding: “I'm a smoker. I don't drink alcohol. But I'm a bit of a mess.”

Last year, Kyle appeared on Channel Seven’s The Morning Show and stripped off his t-shirt for the breakfast show’s viewers.

“This is an Australian man,' he declared as he rubbed his belly, joking that host Larry Emdur wasn’t “a real man” after being crowned as Men’s Health Celebrity Man Of The Year for losing 13kgs.

However, the radio host admitted to the TV presenters he’s aware of his weight and the problems he may face if he doesn’t make lifestyle changes.

“I think I am going to have to do something about the weight,” he admitted.

“I am a mess and would like to live a bit longer,” he added.

