Pia Miller's surprising body hang-up

Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

As one of the main stars on Channel Seven soap Home And Away, Pia Miller pretty much lives in a bikini.

But the Summer Bay beauty has admitted she’s not as confident in swimwear as you might think.

“I’ve never really felt comfortable doing a photo shoot wearing sportswear or swimwear,” the 33-year-old Australian actress said in an interview with ''Cosmopolitan' 'magazine.

Home And Away star Pia Miller hasn't always been so bikini body confident. Source: Instagram

In the same interview, conducted last year but republished by OK! this week, the brunette says her approach towards body image changed when she landed the role of Katerina Chapman on the soap in 2014.

It was at that time she realised her character would be slipping in and out of swimsuits, and therefore she needed to work out accordingly.

“Since taking on the role on Home and Away my character is in swimwear so I’ve really had to go, ‘Right, I really have to embrace this and be cool with it, or I’m going to shy away from it all the time’.

Pia Miller. Source: Instagram

Pia Miller. Source: Instagram

“That’s when I started working out and changed my mindset about taking care of my body and myself and making healthy choices,” she said.

Meanwhile in November last year Pia opened up to Vogue about her choice of the 80/20 rule for her diet.

“Eighty per cent healthy, 20 per cent treat. Depriving myself of certain foods has never worked for me,” she said.

Pia Miller. Source: Instagram

She plays cop Katarina Chapman on Home And Away. Source: Instagram

She also said she sees a personal trainer once or twice a week, and incorporates a combination of weights and high cardio into her workout regime.

And it looks like the hard work is paying off, not only landing Pia with an incredible body, but also boosting her self-confidence.

The mother-of-two, who is dating Tyson Mullane, now often shares bikini clad snaps on her social media, that have been captured when she’s not even on set.

She follows a 80/20 diet rule. Source: Instagram

