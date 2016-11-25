Kanye's state 'worse' than thought

Kanye West's condition is said to be worse than first reported as he continues to recover after suffering a "mental breakdown".

The 39-year-old was originally said to be suffering from a "temporary psychosis" due to sleep deprivation and dehydration, however according to TMZ Kanye's issues "go deeper" and suggests that he's in such "bad mental state" that an insurance policy for the 21 cancelled concert dates is likely to cover him for illness.

However the site also reports Kanye will likely spend Thanksgiving at the UCLA Medical centre he was admitted to with wife Kim Kardashian, despite hopes he would make it home for the holiday.

Kim has remained by Kanye's side since rushing back to LA from New York City after he was admitted to hospital on Monday after suffering a 'psychotic break', with People reporting she was seen leaving the hospital for the first time on Wednesday.

"They are taking it day by day. He understands that getting help at the hospital was necessary," a source told the publication while adding the Gold Digger rapper is "starting to feel more like himself", and understands the importance of "resting and getting help."

Kim is said to be supporting her husband '100 per cent' as he recovers from the a reported "mental breakdown."

"He just needed some rest," the source close to the couple told ET.

"[Kim] is currently with Kanye right now at his side. Kim feels more connected to Kanye than ever. Their marriage is doing great."

Kanye made has been in the headlines of late for his erratic behaviour during his recent concerts and then making the decision to cancel the remaining tour dates following an extensive rant about close friends Jay-Z and Beyonce.

The rappers health scare was described as a ‘psychiatric emergency’ in the 911 call between responders.

TMZ released audio of the exchange on Tuesday, November 22, hours after Kanye was rushed to hospital.

In the muffled clip, several paramedics can be heard speaking to one another.

"Rescue 41, psychiatric emergency," one man says. Later, a second responder chimes in: "We're on the scene here."

Authorities were called to the home of Kanye's trainer Harley Pasternak in LA on Monday night.

He was acting "erratically" and was restrained before being transported to UCLA Medical Center for psychiatric evaluation.

A source told Us Weekly that he has been "suffering from exhaustion and sleep deprivation" lately. "[He] went to the hospital today on his own will and under the consultation of his physician," the insider noted.

Representatives for the musician did not return calls on Tuesday for comment on how long West was expected to remain in the hospital.

A source close to the 'Jesus Walks' singer told People magazine that Kanye was dealing with exhaustion and sleep deprivation as well as a wider spiritual crisis.

"He feels like he’s under spiritual attack, and has been for a while," the source told the mag.

"Sometimes, darkness creeps in, and Kanye wrestles against it. He talks about that a lot. It’s exhausting, and it takes everything he’s got. He’s just so tired now; he’s very low energy and feels like there’s a grieving in his spirit. It’s very hard to explain, but something has happened recently, where he’s not the ‘Ye that everyone knows," the source added.

His mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, told Extra on Monday night that the singer was "just really tired. He's had a grueling tour and it's been a grind, so he just needs to rest."

