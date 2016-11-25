News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Megan Marx answers Paradise question everyone wants to know
Megan Marx answers Paradise question everyone wants to know

Kanye's state 'worse' than thought

Amy Stevenson
Yahoo7 Be /

Kanye West's condition is said to be worse than first reported as he continues to recover after suffering a "mental breakdown".

Kourtney and Kim spend a relaxing Sunday at the beach
0:54

Kourtney and Kim spend a relaxing Sunday at the beach
Khloe Kardashian Using THIS Technique Before Giving Birth & Reveals What's In Ho
1:31

Khloe Kardashian Using THIS Technique Before Giving Birth & Reveals What's In Ho
Kylie Jenner &amp; Kim Kardashian Introduce Babies Stormi and Chicago to the World! -MOTW
4:24

Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashian Introduce Babies Stormi and Chicago to the World! -MOTW
Man on DIY ski chair gets towed down Somerset high street
0:41

Man on DIY ski chair gets towed down Somerset high street
Watch man on DIY ski chair get towed by quad bike
1:20

Watch man on DIY ski chair get towed by quad bike
Karlie Kloss Left Taylor Swift's Squad to Hang Out with the Enemy, Kanye West??
2:15

Karlie Kloss Left Taylor Swift's Squad to Hang Out with the Enemy, Kanye West??
Huge waves crash over house in Cornwall
0:48

Huge waves crash over house in Cornwall
Storm Emma brings big waves to Cornish coast
0:54

Storm Emma brings big waves to Cornish coast
Police officers caught having snowball fight
1:46

Police officers caught having snowball fight
Dua Lipa Receives DEATH THREATS from Taylor Swift Fans for This HARMLESS Reason
2:00

Dua Lipa Receives DEATH THREATS from Taylor Swift Fans for This HARMLESS Reason
Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
1:22

Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
“I Haven’t Seen The Floor In Four Years": BRITAIN’S HIDDEN HOARDERS
12:32

“I Haven’t Seen The Floor In Four Years"
 

The 39-year-old was originally said to be suffering from a "temporary psychosis" due to sleep deprivation and dehydration, however according to TMZ Kanye's issues "go deeper" and suggests that he's in such "bad mental state" that an insurance policy for the 21 cancelled concert dates is likely to cover him for illness.

Kanye's condition is said to be worse than first thought. Source: Getty

However the site also reports Kanye will likely spend Thanksgiving at the UCLA Medical centre he was admitted to with wife Kim Kardashian, despite hopes he would make it home for the holiday.

Kim has remained by Kanye's side since rushing back to LA from New York City after he was admitted to hospital on Monday after suffering a 'psychotic break', with People reporting she was seen leaving the hospital for the first time on Wednesday.

"They are taking it day by day. He understands that getting help at the hospital was necessary," a source told the publication while adding the Gold Digger rapper is "starting to feel more like himself", and understands the importance of "resting and getting help."

Kim rushed to Kanye's side. Source: Getty

Kim is said to be supporting her husband '100 per cent' as he recovers from the a reported "mental breakdown."

"He just needed some rest," the source close to the couple told ET.

"[Kim] is currently with Kanye right now at his side. Kim feels more connected to Kanye than ever. Their marriage is doing great."

Kanye made has been in the headlines of late for his erratic behaviour during his recent concerts and then making the decision to cancel the remaining tour dates following an extensive rant about close friends Jay-Z and Beyonce.

Kanye West rushed to hospital after he cancels entire Saint Pablo 2016 tour. Photo: Getty Images

The rappers health scare was described as a ‘psychiatric emergency’ in the 911 call between responders.

TMZ released audio of the exchange on Tuesday, November 22, hours after Kanye was rushed to hospital.

In the muffled clip, several paramedics can be heard speaking to one another.

"Rescue 41, psychiatric emergency," one man says. Later, a second responder chimes in: "We're on the scene here."

The rapper angered fans with his bizarre rants. Photo: Getty Images

Authorities were called to the home of Kanye's trainer Harley Pasternak in LA on Monday night.

He was acting "erratically" and was restrained before being transported to UCLA Medical Center for psychiatric evaluation.

A source told Us Weekly that he has been "suffering from exhaustion and sleep deprivation" lately. "[He] went to the hospital today on his own will and under the consultation of his physician," the insider noted.

Source: Getty

Kanye's wife Kim was recently robbed at gunpoint. Photo: Getty Images

Representatives for the musician did not return calls on Tuesday for comment on how long West was expected to remain in the hospital.

A source close to the 'Jesus Walks' singer told People magazine that Kanye was dealing with exhaustion and sleep deprivation as well as a wider spiritual crisis.

RELATED: WATCH: Remember when Kanye couldn't freestyle rap?
RELATED: Kanye's epic onstage meltdown over Beyonce and Jay-Z

Kanye has son Saint and daughter North with Kim. Source: Getty

"He feels like he’s under spiritual attack, and has been for a while," the source told the mag.

RELATED: Kanye's state 'worse' than thought
RELATED: Akon thinks Kanye's might have the 'Kardashian Kurse'

"Sometimes, darkness creeps in, and Kanye wrestles against it. He talks about that a lot. It’s exhausting, and it takes everything he’s got. He’s just so tired now; he’s very low energy and feels like there’s a grieving in his spirit. It’s very hard to explain, but something has happened recently, where he’s not the ‘Ye that everyone knows," the source added.

His mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, told Extra on Monday night that the singer was "just really tired. He's had a grueling tour and it's been a grind, so he just needs to rest."

Beyonce, Jay and Yeezy used to be best of friends. Source: Getty

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top