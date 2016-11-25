They’ve been happily married for 11 years.

Bec and Lleyton NEVER fight

And despite recent split rumours, Bec Hewitt says she and husband Lleyton never fight.

Appearing on KIIS FM's Kyle And Jackie O show on Friday morning, the 33-year-old Home And Away star said she and her 35-year-old tennis star beau tend to always “agree on so many things”.

“I remember years ago you were saying you and Lleyton don’t fight and I’ve always been amazed at that. Is that still the case?” radio host Jackie O enquired.

“Yes,” mother-of-three Bec responded without hesitation.

That seemed to be the perfect timing for Jackie’s co-host Kyle Sandilands to chime in with his two cents.

“No, she just doesn’t allow him to speak, it’s like my place. We don’t fight either because I'm not allowed,” the boyfriend of 25-year-old model Imogen Anthony said.

Bec laughed and then explained: “We agree on so many things because we’re so similar with our way of raising the kids and everything”.

The couple, who tied the knot back in 2005, share three children Mia, Cruz and Ava.

In recent weeks their relationship has been the subject of various reports, with Woman’s Day reporting that the couple had an argument outside a marquee during the Melbourne Cup carnival.

RELATED: Reports: The final straw in Bec and Lleyton Hewitt's marriage?

RELATED: Inside Bec Hewitt's huge plans for a fresh start

New Idea magazine also reported that Lleyton was “obsessed with the gambling side of things”, suggesting this could have been the cause for the row.

Hitting back at the reports soon after, Bec told The Herald Sun: “It disappoints me to think that we cannot go out and enjoy a day with friends without it being sabotaged”.

Meanwhile Lleyton also responded, joking: “It is a wonder they didn’t say that Bec was also pregnant with our 48th child".

The couple’s manager, David Drysdale, labelled the reports that claimed Lleyton was “more into drinking and gambling than Bec” as “rubbish and fabricated lies".

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram