Maybe it was because it was the 30th anniversary or maybe it was because former party animal Robbie Williams was in attendance, but Aussie artists well and truly let their hair down at the ARIA Awards on Wednesday.

All the best ARIA Award after-party gossip

After the show wrapped at Sydney’s Star Casino, celebs took to post-show bashes held at various locations, including the official Sony Music one at Marquee.

And naturally, the night was packed with drama, brawls and even a few hook-ups...

Country singer Kasey Chambers was spotted getting into a taxi with her 20-year-old ARIAs date, drummer Josh Dufficy, in the early hours, reports the Daily Telegraph.

While the 40-year-old Not Pretty Enough singer’s record label has denied a romance between the pair, she was seen leaning on Josh at 3am as they waited for a car to pick them up.

Kasey's rep denies the pair are dating, telling Be: "I was with Kasey and Josh for a lot of the day/night. Josh is Kasey’s drummer and there is 100% nothing going on."

Joel Creasey and Christian Wilkins (son of Today Show's Richard Wilkins) also got friendly with one another on the music night of nights, the same paper reports.

'Prince Wilkins' and the comedian were spotted flirting at the Universal Music after-party at the InterContinental hotel, and then ‘doing a little more than that’, reports the newspaper.

However, Joel denies anything happened between him and Christian, telling the Daily Mail: "Absolutely not... we spoke for maybe 30 seconds."

Before celebrities started letting lose on the dance floor, Be spoke to a host a stars including Tove Lo., who rocked up in a bizarre see-through orange dress featuring an embroidered uterus.

She explained her personal logo is "A vagina... or a p**sy… whatever you want to call it."

"I’m from Sweden where we don’t really censor at all… you’ve just got to say what it is," she adds by way of explanation.

And Kyle Sandilands' girlfriend Imogen Anthony denied upstaging Kylie Jenner when she channelled a similar Christina Aguilera outfit as the reality star last month.

“She did well, no shade,” 25-year-old Imogen said on the 2016 ARIA awards red carpet, before joking, “a little bit maybe”.

“It’s actually the first time I’ve copped a wave of love on social media so I was reciprocating it, I was down for it,” she added.

Meanwhile, Singer Shannon Noll admitted to wearing make-up, to which he told the Daily Telegraph. "I am, yeah.

"I only got three minutes with the stylist, but I'm starting to get older. If it wasn't raining I'd have gotten away with it.'

What's more, there were also apparently some diva moments before the show, with a TV presenter having a meltdown because her dress wasn't couriered to her hotel.

