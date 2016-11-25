Kim and Khloe's racy pics

Kim and Khloe Kardashian have battled it out for best booty with the sisters posing in a fashion shoot for the newly released Yeezy Season 3 line.

Kim's husband, and line creator Kanye West was at the helm of the shoot which appears in German bi-annual magazine 032c, with esteemed fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott behind the camera.

The famous sisters show off their best assets while rolling around in the dirt wearing clothes from Yeezy's fashion line, with the shoot taking place at the construction zone of Kim and Kanye's house while the couple were renovating.

In a second racy photo, Kim and Khloe hold hands in the shower while wearing sheer bodysuits and heels.

Although the images were only posted to social media today, it's unclear when the shoot initially took place, however it's likely to have happened a few months ago with Kanye undergoing treatment at UCLA Medical Centre after being admitted following a "mental breakdown".

Despite reports the rapper was recovering well after the episode, according to TMZ Kanye's condition is worse than originally thought.

The 39-year-old was originally said to be suffering from a "temporary psychosis" due to sleep deprivation and dehydration, however according to TMZ Kanye's issues "go deeper" and suggests that he's in such "bad mental state" that an insurance policy for the 21 cancelled concert dates is likely to cover him for illness.

the site also reports Kanye will likely spend Thanksgiving at the UCLA Medical centre he was admitted to with wife Kim Kardashian, despite hopes he would make it home for the holiday.

RELATED: Kanye's state 'worse' than thought

RELATED: Kanye 'much better' with Kim by his side

Kim has remained by Kanye's side since rushing back to LA from New York City after he was admitted to hospital on Monday after suffering a 'psychotic break', with People reporting she was seen leaving the hospital for the first time on Wednesday.

"They are taking it day by day. He understands that getting help at the hospital was necessary," a source told the publication while adding the Gold Digger rapper is "starting to feel more like himself", and understands the importance of "resting and getting help."

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram