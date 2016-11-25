Laura Csortan shares first baby pic

Laura Csortan has shared the first picture of her baby girl, Layla Rose, on Instagram.

In the cute black and white snap, Laya looks adorable while sleeping on her mum's shoulder in a polka dot print baby grow.

"Bliss... morning cuddles with my Layla Rose," the 40-year-old Aussie model captioned on the photograph.

Earlier this week, Laura gave fans a glimpse of her newborn’s hand and captioned it “Welcome to the world my angel. Layla Rose Csortan born 17.11.2016 Never felt a love quite like it."

The Miss Universe Australia winner made headlines earlier this year when she revealed she would be tackle motherhood alone.

“It was a very tough decision but one I took on whole heartedly,” she shared in a blog post for Poppy Renegade.

“It’s not been without fear and struggles, I’m not pretending it’s going to be a walk in the park, but it’s the card I’ve been dealt so I shall do my best to bring a child into the world who is ultimately loved like crazy.”

Laura has refused to reveal who Layla's father is.

But while the former Getaway revealed going public about her decision made her ‘nervous’ about how she’s been ‘perceived’, Laura insists she’s got ‘no regrets’ about how life’s turned out.

“Everything I’ve done and the decisions I have made, be them good or bad, have brought me to this point in my life, a life in which I'm about to give birth to a daughter… everything else pales in comparison,” she says.

