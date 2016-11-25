News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Kate Hudson is expecting a girl with Danny Fujikawa
Kate Hudson is expecting a girl with Danny Fujikawa

Laura Csortan shares first baby pic

Jennifer Fletcher
Yahoo7 Be /

Laura Csortan has shared the first picture of her baby girl, Layla Rose, on Instagram.

Justin Bieber Posts STRANGE Pics? - Milly Bobby Brown & Kim Kardashian FINALLY M
11:07

Justin Bieber Posts STRANGE Pics? - Milly Bobby Brown & Kim Kardashian FINALLY M
Snapchat TROLLS Facebook With Russian Filter, Runs Their First TV Ad Ever
2:52

Snapchat TROLLS Facebook With Russian Filter, Runs Their First TV Ad Ever
Blac Chyna Gets Outraged & THROWS Stroller Around During Fight Over Her Kids
2:23

Blac Chyna Gets Outraged & THROWS Stroller Around During Fight Over Her Kids
Shawn Mendes GUSHES Over Camila Cabello & Says She Was First To Hear "In My Bloo
2:02

Shawn Mendes GUSHES Over Camila Cabello & Says She Was First To Hear "In My Bloo
Kendall Jenner RESPONDS To Photographer Attempting to Sue Her Clothing Line AGAI
3:14

Kendall Jenner RESPONDS To Photographer Attempting to Sue Her Clothing Line AGAI
Justin Bieber Posts BIZARRE Easter Message & Admits He Lied About It?
1:38

Justin Bieber Posts BIZARRE Easter Message & Admits He Lied About It?
Taylor Swift Gives SURPRISE Performance At First Bar She Was Discovered At
2:51

Taylor Swift Gives SURPRISE Performance At First Bar She Was Discovered At
Taylor Swift DEFENDS Hayley Kiyoko After Her Comments Criticizing Taylor?
2:13

Taylor Swift DEFENDS Hayley Kiyoko After Her Comments Criticizing Taylor?
Millie Bobby Brown FINALLY Met Kim Kardashian & Lost ALL Chill
1:54

Millie Bobby Brown FINALLY Met Kim Kardashian & Lost ALL Chill
5 Of The CRAZIEST Pop Culture POP-UP Bars
4:27

5 Of The CRAZIEST Pop Culture POP-UP Bars
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott GUSH Over Baby Stormi in Adorable Easter Video
2:16

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott GUSH Over Baby Stormi in Adorable Easter Video
10 Cutest Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Moments
3:45

10 Cutest Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Moments
 

In the cute black and white snap, Laya looks adorable while sleeping on her mum's shoulder in a polka dot print baby grow.

Layla Rose. Source: Instagram

"Bliss... morning cuddles with my Layla Rose," the 40-year-old Aussie model captioned on the photograph.

Earlier this week, Laura gave fans a glimpse of her newborn’s hand and captioned it “Welcome to the world my angel. Layla Rose Csortan born 17.11.2016 Never felt a love quite like it."

The Miss Universe Australia winner made headlines earlier this year when she revealed she would be tackle motherhood alone.

Laura welcomed Layla Rose on the 17th. Source: Instagram.

“It was a very tough decision but one I took on whole heartedly,” she shared in a blog post for Poppy Renegade.

“It’s not been without fear and struggles, I’m not pretending it’s going to be a walk in the park, but it’s the card I’ve been dealt so I shall do my best to bring a child into the world who is ultimately loved like crazy.”

Laura has yet to reveal who the father is. Source: Instagram.

Laura has refused to reveal who Layla's father is.

RELATED: 'Not without fear': Laura Csorton on single motherhood
RELATED: Laura Csortan welcomes baby girl

But while the former Getaway revealed going public about her decision made her ‘nervous’ about how she’s been ‘perceived’, Laura insists she’s got ‘no regrets’ about how life’s turned out.

“Everything I’ve done and the decisions I have made, be them good or bad, have brought me to this point in my life, a life in which I'm about to give birth to a daughter… everything else pales in comparison,” she says.

Showing off her baby bump. Source: Instagram.


Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top